logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaSena backs off on UT status for Karnataka border areas
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Sena backs off on UT status for Karnataka border areas

.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said his party would not demand the Union Territory status for border areas in Karnataka if the government in that state treated the local Marathi-speaking population fairly.

After Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray demanded that disputed areas in Karnataka’s border region, which Maharashtra has been claiming, be declared as a UT pending the Supreme Court’s decision, some leaders in the southern state hit back saying that Mumbai be made a UT.

“We demand that Belagavi and the surrounding Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka be declared as a Union Territory because of the atrocities against Marathi people, their language, their culture,” Raut told reporters here.

“In Mumbai, Kannadiga people have no complaint against Marathi people. Those who say Mumbai should be made a Union Territory are fools,” Raut added.

With inputs from News18

The post Sena backs off on UT status for Karnataka border areas first appeared on IPA Newspack.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 