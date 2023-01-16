“Send more, Earn more” – DBS launching eLaisee function to spread Chinese New Year blessings

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 January 2023 – With Chinese New Year just around the corner, DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited (“DBS Hong Kong”) is pleased to announce the launch of new function eLaisee and thecampaign this month to spread good fortune and blessings.

Sending eLaisee on DBS digibank HK app is simple. Input the recipients’ FPS-registered mobile number or email address and customise with a wide range of cheerful Xing Xing Jann Jann mascots eLaisee cover then it is done!

Watch the video to know how to send eLaisee



To celebrate the Chinese New Year, DBS Hong Kong’s “Send more, Earn more” campaign will be start from 12 January to 15 February 2023 to reward customers with eligible eLaisee/eDDA Transfer In/DBS remit transaction with up to HK$288 cash rewards.

Don’t forget to send fun greetings to loved one with our new Xing Xing Jann Jann WhatsApp stickers.

Learn More for eLaisee : go.dbs.com/hk-elaisee-en

Send more, Earn more Campaign details: go.dbs.com/hk-elaisee2023-en

Terms and Conditions apply.

eDDA (Electronic Direct Debit Authorisation) and eLaisee are supported by The Faster Payment System which is provided and operated by Hong Kong Interbank Clearing Limited. Use of related bank services supported by The Faster Payment System are subject to terms and conditions. Please refer to the terms and conditions relating to The Faster Payment System under section M of the Bank Account and Services Terms and Conditions.

