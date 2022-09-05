logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaSenior Cong leader says chief must be a Gandhi
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Senior Cong leader says chief must be a Gandhi

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari on Monday said someone from the Gandhi family should be the party’s president, stressing that there will be a fragmentation in the party if it doesn’t happen.

Election for the post of Congress chief will be held on October 17 and the result will be declared on October 19.

“Gandhi family should lead the Congress, it is my wish… I am not talking about Congressmen, it is my own wish,” Tiwari told reporters here when asked about the new Congress president. He further said, “And the reason for this is that whenever the Congress president is not from the Gandhi family, there is fragmentation within the party.”

Tiwari avoided answering ‘who would be the president, Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’, saying, “I am talking about the Gandhi family.” Targeting the BJP government at the Centre, Tiwari said, “The Congress brought around 27 crore people out of the poverty line during its rule at the Centre, while the BJP, during its eight-year rule, pushed back 23 crore people below poverty line.”

Accusing the BJP of dividing the society, the senior Congress leader said, “The country is being divided on the basis of caste, religion, language, food and dress. For this, planning is done in Delhi and later it is implemented.”

“They (BJP) are trying to ruin the country by doing this. The working style of BJP is similar to that of the British East India Company. The British also ruled by dividing in the name of caste, religion, language, and region, and the same is being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party today,” he alleged.

With inputs from News18

The post Senior Cong leader says chief must be a Gandhi first appeared on IPA Newspack.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 