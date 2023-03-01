Sennheiser and Kramer partner to deliver video conferencing solution with outstanding sound quality

Respective industry leaders harmonize to take hybrid meetings to new heights

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 March 2023 – Sennheiser, the first choice for advanced audio technology that makes collaboration and learning easier, has partnered with Kramer, the leading audio-visual experiences company, to create an assured, flexible, and easily deployed audio solution for optimized hybrid teleconferencing.

The new solution, officially launched at ISE 2023, combines Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC 2) and TeamConnect Ceiling Medium (TCC M) ceiling microphones with Kramer’s AFM-DSP20-AEC audio matrix switcher to deliver superior sound quality while providing an engaging and inclusive audio-visual experience in any medium or large space.

This partnership between Sennheiser and Kramer will further expand both companies’ ecosystem, offering ultra-immersive user experiences in hybrid meeting and learning spaces and expanded flexibility for customers and partners.

Engaging, immersive hybrid meeting experiences

The combination of Sennheiser’s TCC 2 and TCC M ceiling microphones’ premium audio performance and Kramer’s best-in-class digital signal processor (DSP) ensures all participants are clearly heard for easy collaboration, efficient learning, and more productive meetings.

Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Ceiling Solutions, the TCC 2 and TCC M, are designed to deliver oustanding audio quality in large and mid-sized meeting rooms respectively, as well as in learning or collaboration spaces. These industry-leading TeamConnect Ceiling Solutions employ Sennheiser’s patented automatic beamfoming technology and TruVoicelift functionality to allow freedom of movement and perfect speech intelligibility.

The Kramer DSP maintains the quality of the original audio signal with selectable sampling rates up to 96 kHz, ensuring flat frequency response, unmatched sonic performance, excellent signal-to-noise ratio, and extraordinarily low distortion levels. Meanwhile, acoustic echo cancellation further improves teleconferencing sound quality. All in-room and remote participants can hear and be heard so that meetings can proceed smoothly and effectively.

The Sennheiser-Kramer collaboration also offers simplified audio and room-wide control. It supports Audinate’s Dante and can be operable by Kramer Control, enabling full automation of the microphones along with other room elements, such as screens, lights, and shades, via a simple click. By removing the time and hassle required to manage a meeting space or classroom, participants can focus on holding their most productive, immersive hybrid calls and lessons yet.

Simple deployment within any working or learning space

The vendor-agnostic design of the Sennheiser microphones and Kramer DSP, dual digital and analog connectivity, and centralized control make a unique solution for everyday use flexible and simple.

As a result, the combined Sennheiser-Kramer solution is ideal for any medium to large classrooms, lecture spaces, and meeting rooms where intelligible speech, simple handling, and seamless integration into the existing room environment are required. Both the Sennheiser ceiling microphones and the Kramer DSP are supported by Kramer’s proven low-latency video infrastructure, providing full configuration and installation flexibility.

Assured reliability and accessible support

Millions of Sennheiser and Kramer products are already installed and in use across the globe, trusted by mission-critical organizations for their quality and reliability. The Sennheiser TCC 2 and TCC M microphones and Kramer AFM-DSP20-AEC audio matrix switcher solution are no different, having been cross-certified for compatibility to ensure superior audio performance.

The components of the combined solution are available directly from the global sales networks of Sennheiser and Kramer respectively. The two companies’ industry-leading, worldwide support networks support the solution, enabling end-users to easily access any help or advice, if required.

Charlie Jones, Global Alliance & Partnership Manager, Business Communication, at Sennheiser said: “At Sennheiser, we’re proud to combine our renowned audio expertise with Kramer’s reliability and ease of use to bring this solution to the market. This is only the first step, as both companies continue to grow our unified communications portfolios and expand our partnership.”

Gilad Yron, CEO of Kramer, said: “It’s a beautiful experience when two audio-visual heavyweights, like Kramer and Sennheiser, come together to create a solution that transcends our respective specialisms. This combined expertise will help to power creativity, collaboration, and engagement within both meeting and education spaces worldwide—and with a wealth of innovations from both companies already shaping the audio-visual experiences of the future, we hope this is the first collaboration of many.”

About the Sennheiser brand

We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. Building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers – this is what the Sennheiser brand has represented for more than 75 years. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser.

About Kramer

Kramer audio-visual experiences power creativity, collaboration, and engagement. From AVSM to advanced cloud-based communication, collaboration and control solutions, Kramer creates audio-visual experiences that are more engaging, more inclusive and more connected than ever before.

Headquartered in the heart of Startup Nation – Tel Aviv, Israel with locations around the world, Kramer’s audio-visual experts are designing the future of engagement technology. Physical and digital boundaries have blurred. But no matter how hybrid our world becomes, our desire for real, human connection will never cease.

Kramer’s intuitive, seamless technology breaks down walls, bridges gaps, and makes people feel closer together even when they’re far apart.

