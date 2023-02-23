Setback to OPS as SC upholds EPS as ‘single leader’ of AIADMK

In a set back to O Paneerselvam(OPS) in the cases related to AIDAMK leadership row, the Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the order of the Madras High Court division bench that had restored former chief minister E Palaniswami as AIADMK’s single leader.

Palaniswami, or EPS, was elected as AIADMK’s interim general secretary, in the general council meeting last year after the high court had rejected a plea by Paneerselvam, or OPS, to stay the conduct of the general council meeting. The court had then observed that it cannot interfere into the squabbles of a political party.

Palaniswami had said election to the post of general secretary of the party would not be held till the tussle between him and OPS over the party’s leadership was decided by the court.

The amendments made in the bylaws then had not only led to the appointment of Palaniswami as the party’s interim general secretary, but also abolished the post of party coordinator, occupied by OPS.

The feud has intensified with the Erode East assembly constituency election scheduled on February 27. The constituency has been vacant since the death of Congress MLA Thirumaran Everaa, the son of EVKS Elangovan.

