Shah says those who believe in Tipu Sultan can do no good
India
Shah says those who believe in Tipu Sultan can do no good

 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday charged that the Congress and the JD(S) believed in 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan and that the two parties cannot do any good for Karnataka, while hailing the ruling BJP which was inspired by 16th century Tuluva queen of Ullal Rani Abbakka Chowta, for a prosperous rule in the state.

Shah also alleged that the Congress was corrupt and the opposition party had used Karnataka as an “Automated Teller Machine (ATM) for the Gandhi family”.

“When I have come here, let me ask you. Should people vote for the JD(S) and Congress who believe in Tipu or the BJP which has faith in Rani Abbakka?” Shah asked people.

The Union Minister for Home and Cooperation was in Puttur to celebrate the golden jubilee celebration of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (CAMPCO) at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district.

“Who should form the next government in Karnataka — the BJP, which is a team of patriots led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or a corrupt Congress, which used Karnataka as an ATM for the Gandhi family?” Shah asked the crowd.

The senior BJP leader said Congress and the JD(S) will not do any good for Karnataka. “Karnataka prospered whenever there was a BJP government,” the Union Home Minister said.

According to Shah, farmers across the country remember former chief minister B S Yediyurappa for his pro-farmers’ measures. The entire nation remembers Yediyurappa because Bengaluru prospered under his leadership, he added.

With inputs from News18

