Shakura’s Miroko® Whitening Treatment is A 3rd Time Winner Of HerWorld Spa Awards

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 October 2022 – The Miroko® Whitening Treatment by Shakura has been crowned the Best Anti-Pigmentation Facial in Singapore 2022. This marks the third time it has won the coveted award from HerWorld since 2018.

This signature facial treatment is no stranger to awards, winning prestigious accolades from Superbrands, Daily Vanity, and Blissful Brides. It has also enjoyed extensive media mentions and reviews in CNA Lifestyle, TheSmartLocal, 8 Days, GirlStyle, and Daily Vanity.

Try Out The Best Anti-Pigmentation Facial In Singapore

Customers can look forward to visible results within 90 minutes when they try out the award-winning Miroko® Whitening Treatment. It targets a wide range of pigmentation and skin concerns like freckles, melasma, age spots, acne marks, sun spots, and dull and uneven skin tone. The treatment is also the first in Singapore to provide professional anti-pigmentation solutions without the use of invasive methods.

Specifically designed for Asian skin, which is more prone to pigmentation, the treatment was formulated in Japan with the Shakura Active Formula, infused with natural ingredients like Milk Essence and Roselle Extract to help reveal a brighter and radiant complexion.

Celeb-Approved Anti-Pigmentation Facial Suitable For Everyone

Shakura’s brand ambassador, local celebrity Ya Hui, has endorsed Shakura for four consecutive years. This long-standing partnership shows the consistency and trust of Ya Hui, who has been praised in the media for her youthful complexion and looks— a testament to Shakura’s expertise.

Shakura is also reviewed and recommended by renowned beauty gurus Pauline Lan and Kevin Chou for two consecutive years on the “Ladies First Singapore” television programme.

Besides its star-studded line-up of celebrity ambassadors, Shakura has also helped over 60,000 satisfied customers achieve spotless, radiant skin and attracted many positive reviews. Non-invasive with zero downtime, it is suitable for all ages and skin types, making one’s dreams of luminous, glowing skin a reality.

Hashtag: #ShakuraPigmentationBeauty

About Shakura Pigmentation Beauty

Shakura, the Whitening & Pigmentation Specialist from Japan, has been providing customised skincare solutions to customers with troubled skin in Singapore. Formulated with pigmentation concerns in mind, Shakura’s signature facial treatment is infused with Milk Essence and Roselle Extract to lighten dark spots and brighten dull skin, nourishing the skin from within.

Social Media Channels:

Locations:

Plaza Singapura, #03-28

Westgate, #03-51

Lot One Shoppers’ Mall #02-21A/B/C

Heartland Mall, Level 2

Junction 8, #02-28/29