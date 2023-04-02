Shanghai Tang x Fine Artist Gao Ludi Limited Edition Fashion & Art Collaboration Series “Fresh SHEEN”

Shanghai Tang x Artist Gao Ludi presents “Fresh SHEEN” Tang jackets and vests reinterpreted for an artful outfit. Gao Ludi ‘s take on Shanghai Tang glows under the sun in neon hues.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31 March 2023 – For Spring 2023, Shanghai Tang and Chinese artist Gao Ludi jointly launched the “Fresh SHEEN” collaboration series, presenting unique clothing and home products. The word “fresh” in the traditional Chinese context refers to the freshness of food, while the English word “SHEEN”, is like the Chinese pronunciation, a visual concept, specifically referring to the luminous color.

We invited Fine Artist Gao Ludi to reinterpret Shanghai Tang with a unisex limited capsule collection. Bringing the artist’s bold use of colour from his paintings, Gao Ludi created a series of intricately hand-crafted vests and jackets inspired by industrial protective garments accentuated with reflective material within the innovative design features. Reflective ropes create hidden light waves within the garment, and an Oriental touch is expressed through the matching frog buttons and the contrasting colour edging. The design elements perfectly combine and express themes of construction, art, and craftsmanship, bringing a fresh new style to Shanghai Tang that yearns to Make Life A Party.

The “Fresh SHEEN” collection took inspiration from senses of taste and smell in the use of colour. Gao Ludi incorporates the “freshness” from nature, giving tableware a light color scheme, imitating abstract water and imagery of grass to provide a scenic and tranquil atmosphere.

For the home fragrance diffuser, Gao Ludi created a series of abstract mushroom umbrella tops, which were used as the main visual element on the bottles in different sizes. The confrontation of the two concepts creates a unique sensory association that resonates with the artist’s creative lineage of colliding colors and forms.

Click to see the preview of the collection here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqaU9G1BbkK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Since its inception in 1994, Shanghai Tang has been committed to supporting the development of Chinese contemporary art by collaborating with artists in different fields to launch limited-edition products, dedicated to transmitting the light of art to a wider community. Through collaborative collections with renowned artists such as Liu Ye, Jacky Tsai, Xu Bing, Chen Wei and Zhou Yi Lun, Shanghai Tang has witnessed the explosion of artistic power among different generations, and art has also witnessed key points in Shanghai Tang’s brand development. When art and fashion meet, a more profound interpretation of the contemporary oriental aesthetic concept arises.

About Shanghai Tang

SHANGHAI TANG’s collections lie in an unorthodox interpretation of Eastern philosophies in a westernized context, skillfully gathering elements of East and West with passion and creativity. At the heart of SHANGHAI TANG is Sir David’s sophistication in contemporary art and design, playful and eccentric spirit, and yearning to “Make Life A Party.” Design inspiration came from the glittering lifestyle and aesthetics of 1930s Shanghai when it was the glamorous Paris of the East. Offering impeccable craftsmanship served with a dash of humour and irreverence. Its instantly recognisable style with innovative fabrication on traditional qipao and the five-button Tang jacket in unconventional, eye-popping bright acid colour provides more authentic offerings that strongly reflect individuality at the best of Chinese contemporary art and design. Through its Imperial Tailoring collection, ready-to- wear, accessories, homeware, and designer collaborations, Shanghai Tang is committed to presenting the exquisite oriental lifestyle. Over the years since 1994, the brand has cultivated international loyal celebrity following that included the late Princess Diana, Kate Moss, Nicole Kidman, Gong Li, to name a few and discovered art talents to collaborate such as Liu Ye and Xu Bing.

