Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday highlighted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s achievements and targeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying his prime focus was on saving his “kursi” (chair) while the state was hitting the bottom in progress.

He said the Congress government in the state has “completely failed” in implementing schemes, including those centrally sponsored.

Shekhawat, a senior BJP leader and an MP from Jodhpur, alleged that Chief Minister Gehlot has announced provide a subsidy on cooking gas to those living below the poverty line and 2,000 units of free electricity to farmers just to divert public attention from the incidents of atrocities against Dalit and tribal women as well as deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

“Rajasthan is today standing at the bottom in terms of progress in the state due to the state government’s focus being more on saving ‘kursi’ than addressing the development needs,” the Union Jal Shakti Minister charged at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

“The state government has completely failed in the implementation of the schemes including those of the central government,” he added.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government since 2014, Shekhawat claimed that there has been a “visible change” in the lives of the people over the nine years as the benefits of the welfare schemes, launched by the Centre, are reaching the last person.

The entire country and the world is acknowledging the work done under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi for the development of the country, he said.

“The result of the prime minister’s vision of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka prayas’ is visible today. The country is touching new heights of development,” he added.

With inputs from News18, PTI

The post Shekhawat blasts Gehlot for obsession with saving ‘kursi’ first appeared on IPA Newspack.

