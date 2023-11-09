logo
Shekhawat says Gehlot concealed criminal cases in afidavit

chief minister ashok gehlot has a commanding influence in poll campaign in rajasthan

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Rajasthan chief electoral officer, alleging that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot concealed information on criminal cases against him in his nomination papers. A similar complaint has been made to the Jodhpur district election officer as well.

Gehlot is contesting from Jodhpur’s Sardarpura seat for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly polls. There was no immediate reaction from his office on the matter. Speaking to reporters after meeting with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta at the secretariat, Shekhawat said, “In his affidavit filed along with the nomination papers, Chief Minister Gehlot has not mentioned two such cases going on against him which are cognisable and connected with serious crimes.”

“One case is related to a land scam and the other is related to robbery and rape. He hid information regarding both the cases in his affidavit which are cognisable under the Representation of the People Act,” the minister said.

He alleged that Gehlot had full knowledge about the cases but did not mention them in the affidavit. “We have complained to the Election Commission that it should take cognisance of this and take appropriate action,” Shekhawat added.

Meanwhile, in Jodhpur, District Election Officer Himanshu Gupta sought details from the returning officer on Gehlot’s nomination following objections on the same grounds. The development followed a complaint by a person identified as Pawan Pareek, who claimed that Gehlot filed a fabricated and false affidavit and demanded the rejection of his nomination.

Pareek also demanded a case against the chief minister in his complaint to the district election officer. “Gehlot had to furnish entire details about the pending criminal cases against him but it was incomplete and two criminal cases have been concealed,” he claimed.

Gupta said the objection was registered and a detailed report summoned from the returning officer concerned. “We will investigate the matter after receiving the report,” he added.

