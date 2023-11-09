Voting Cong means encouraging ‘Babars’, says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not say anything against Palestine-based terror group Hamas, which launched a surprise assault against Israel on October 7 killing over 1400 people and taking hundreds hostage, fearing “India’s Hamas”.

Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a strong message against terrorism and he can do anything to protect India.

“…Israel and Palestine are at war. We do not have a problem with Palestine, but the terrorist organisation Hamas shot children and took hostage more than 500 people from Israel. PM Modi condemned this… What did Rahul Gandhi say? He did not say a single word against Hamas. He did not say anything because he knew that if he spoke anything against the Hamas in Israel, the Hamas in India would not have spared him… Fearing the Indian Hamas, Rahul Gandhi did not say anything about Hamas,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 17.

Addressing a BJP rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa, the Assam CM said voting for Congress means encouraging the “Babars” in the country. He went on to say that if Congress gets votes, “Aurangzebs” get vitamins.

“If Congress wins, the Babars and Aurangzeb will start their atrocities on our people all over India. Congress won in Karnataka and from where the Babars and Aurangzebs got oxygen, I don’t know, the chaos started. Congress wins and their mischiefs begin immediately. This is their politics… We have to reject the Hindutva of ‘Chunavi’ Congress…,” Sarma said.

