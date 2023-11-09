logo
HomeIndia PoliticsVoting Cong means encouraging ‘Babars’, says Assam CM
India Politics
0 likes

Voting Cong means encouraging ‘Babars’, says Assam CM

himanta biswa sarma 169150691016x9 1

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not say anything against Palestine-based terror group Hamas, which launched a surprise assault against Israel on October 7 killing over 1400 people and taking hundreds hostage, fearing “India’s Hamas”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a strong message against terrorism and he can do anything to protect India.

“…Israel and Palestine are at war. We do not have a problem with Palestine, but the terrorist organisation Hamas shot children and took hostage more than 500 people from Israel. PM Modi condemned this… What did Rahul Gandhi say? He did not say a single word against Hamas. He did not say anything because he knew that if he spoke anything against the Hamas in Israel, the Hamas in India would not have spared him… Fearing the Indian Hamas, Rahul Gandhi did not say anything about Hamas,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 17.

Addressing a BJP rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa, the Assam CM said voting for Congress means encouraging the “Babars” in the country. He went on to say that if Congress gets votes, “Aurangzebs” get vitamins.

“If Congress wins, the Babars and Aurangzeb will start their atrocities on our people all over India. Congress won in Karnataka and from where the Babars and Aurangzebs got oxygen, I don’t know, the chaos started. Congress wins and their mischiefs begin immediately. This is their politics… We have to reject the Hindutva of ‘Chunavi’ Congress…,” Sarma said.

With inputs from News18

The post Voting Cong means encouraging ‘Babars’, says Assam CM first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Just in:
Respond.io Clinches Malaysia’s Leading AI Driven Omnichannel Marketing Award // Govt Looking Into Dumping Issue Of Certain Steel Products: Steel Secretary // MariBank rewards Shopee Shoppers with 30% Shopee Cashback vouchers this shopping season // Bihar quota bill likely to be moved today // Voting Cong means encouraging ‘Babars’, says Assam CM // I-T raids at Telangana Cong leader’s premises // Lok Sabha Ethics Committee Functions Without Code Of Conduct For Members // Up Your Home Security Game with Exciting Promotions on Arlo This 11.11 // Arbitrary Powers Of The State Governors Must Be Ended // Court Observations Against Agencies Set A Trend Ahead Of Upcoming Review Petitions // CEA Advocates For EVs As Energy Storage In National Grid Support // India Proposes Slashing EV Import Taxes To Clinch UK Free Trade Deal // National Coal Index Climbs For First Time Since April Amid Global Price Shifts // CPSE Dividends To Centre To Exceed Budget Estimate By Rs 20,000-Crore In FY24 // Adani’s Colombo Port Terminal To Get $553 Million Funding From US DFI // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 08 Nov 2023 // Cong slams Modi over ‘remote control’ dig at Kharge // Survey Soon To Gather Data From Informal Sector Firms // Moomoo Singapore is Best Retail Broker in Singapore // HPCL Lays Out Rs 75,000-Crore Capex Plan For Five Years //