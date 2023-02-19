Shinde camp bid to preempt Uddhav challenge in SC

A day after the Election Commission’s order on the Shiv Sena tussle, the Eknath Shinde camp on Saturday filed a caveat before the Supreme Court.

The camp seeks that no orders shall be passed in case Uddhav Thackeray’s camp files a plea in the top court challenging the Election Commission’s order.

The Election Commission of India on Friday ordered that the party name “Shiv Sena” and the party symbol “Bow and Arrow” will be allotted to the Eknath Shinde faction.

Uddhav Thackeray has termed the EC’s ruling as the murder of democracy and said he will approach the Supreme Court against the Commission.

“Whatever has happened is unexpected. This fight was on in the SC… don’t take any decision till the court decides anything. This was expected from EC. They should have the mandate of the people…It is compulsory to listen to both sides… EC should conduct a hearing. This is the murder of Indian democracy,” he said.

“I feel within few months local body elections including BMC election will be held and people will take revenge for what you have done. They have stolen our symbol but the real bow and arrow will remain with me and we will keep worshipping that. We are going to the SC against this decision of EC,” he added.

In the order, the Election Commission observed that the current Constitution of the Shiv Sena is “undemocratic. It has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. Such party structures fail to inspire confidence, the EC added