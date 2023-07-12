logo
Shinde denies cold war, differences with Fadnavis

talk of separating mumbai from maharashtra is oppns poll propaganda says cm shinde 2

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has refuted claims of a cold war between deputy CM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis, saying the latter had a “lion’s share” in making him the CM.

“There is no cold war between Devendraji and me. There are no differences. He is a large-hearted man. I am not a hardcore politician. I am not a person who compromises his principles and ideals for the chair. Devendraji had a lion’s share in making me the Chief Minister. He accepted another Deputy CM in Ajit Dada. It takes courage to do some things, it takes a large heart to digest it, he has it. We have a friendship, he trusts me. His projects were stopped by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Jobless opponents are spreading these rumours,” he told News 18 in an interview..

On claims that they are delaying the elections because they are scared, Shinde said, “The issue of municipal elections is in the Supreme Court. They are also accusing the Election Commission, even advising the Supreme Court. People are wise. We believe in our work, so we are ready to face the elections.”

“Maharashtra had gone backwards. Gujarat and Karnataka went ahead. But as soon as our government came, Devendraji and I started working. Now I am proud to say that Maharashtra is number 1 in foreign investment. We got Rs 1.18 lakh crore investment. Infrastructure works are underway on a large scale. Metro works that were shut have been started. Metro 2A, Metro 7 was inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister. The Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway has been inaugurated.”

When questioned about Opposition unity, he said, “The fact that all opponents are coming together is Modi’s victory. You are scared. They hold meetings there and come out and say that Modi is going to be the Prime Minister.”

With inputs from News18

The post Shinde denies cold war, differences with Fadnavis first appeared on IPA Newspack.

