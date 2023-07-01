Shinde-Fadnavis team poaches Aaditya aide on big rally day

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp is roping in a close aide of Aaditya Thackeray, Rahul Kanal, who is all set to join the ruling outfit on July 1, when the Sena faction led by Uddav Thackery is holding a rally against gainst alleged irregularities and malpractices happening in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Kanal had stopped working for the Shiv Sena UBT’s youth wing Yuva Sena in Bandra West a few months ago. According to sources, he was not happy with how the outfit was operating. They also said that Kanal tried to reach out to Yuva Sena chief and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya to inform him about the issues but he couldn’t get time from Matoshree (the Thackeray family residence). A month ago, Kanal left the WhatsApp group of core members of Yuva Sena and wasn’t added back.

When news of Rahul Kanal joining the Shinde-led Shiv Sena on July 1 started floating in the media, Yuva Sena office-bearers from Bandra West appointed on his recommendation were removed from their posts. In a tweet, Rahul Kanal expressed his displeasure over this move by the Aaditya Thackeray camp.

Feeling Sad !!! Very well know who has done this but removing people who have worked for you without a hearing is arrogance and you could remove me but not the people who have worked day and night yet Chalo acha hai sabko pata chale ke Ego Aur arrogance kya hota hai !!! pic.twitter.com/JFlB9uZjUU— Rrahul Narain Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) June 30, 2023

The Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra has also planned to counter Aaditya Thackeray’s rally on Saturday. The BJP’s youth wing, Yuva Morcha, will be holding a counterprotest at the same time at Nariman Point area of Mumbai, just a few kilometres away from the spot where Aaditya will take out his rally. Yuva Morcha has also started sharing posters on social media, calling its protest rally “Chor Machaye Shor”.