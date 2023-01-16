Sidhu Moose Wala’s father joins Rahul’s Yatra in Punjab

Balkaur Singh, father of late singer Sidhu Moose Wala, on Sunday joined Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra which is currently in Punjab. The padyatra resumed today from the Khalsa College Ground in Jalandhar after it was suspended for 24 hours in view of the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

76-years-old Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He was cremated at his native Dhaliwal village in Jalandhar on Sunday.

The Wayanad MP offered prayers at Devi Talab temple in Jalandhar before the resumption of the march. As the march resumed around 3 pm, Balkaur Singh walked with Gandhi for some distance. Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district in May last year. He had contested the Punjab Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Mansa but failed to win.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, MLA Pargat Singh and other party leaders took part in the march.

With inputs from News18