Buzz about Lalu party’s compromise with BJP intensifies

Not all seems to be well in the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. JD(U) parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha has claimed that “delay” by the RJD in taking action against minister Chandra Shekhar and MLA Sudhaker Singh might give credence to speculations that Lalu Prasad’s party had struck a compromise with the BJP.

Kushwaha’s remarks came when asked about relentless, and often personal, attacks on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Chandra Shekhar’s uncharitable remarks about “Ramcharitmanas” which triggered a controversy.

“Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has himself said that Sudhaker Singh’s behaviour was tantamount to helping the BJP. Chandra Shekhar, the education minister, has caused the political discourse to centre around ‘Ramcharitmanas’ and it is a no brainer that BJP will gain the most if the controversy lingers on,” the JD(U) leader said.