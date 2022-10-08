Sing Tao News Corporation “Leader of the Year 2021” Awards Presentation Ceremony

A Salute to Outstanding Contributions and Extraordinary Precedents

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 October 2022 – Sing Tao News Corporation Limited’s “Leader of the Year 2021” Awards Presentation Ceremony and Gala Dinner, was held today at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong to pay tribute to the distinguished individuals. The annual event is organised by Sing Tao Daily, Headline Daily and The Standard of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. Five categories of distinguished Leader of the Year winners were honoured at the gala dinner.

Sing Tao News Corporation Limited “Leader of the Year 2021” Awards Presentation Ceremony was held on Sep 20. The Event was officiated by Mr Kwok Ying-shing (right), Co-Chairman of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited,The Honourable John KC Lee (middle), Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Mr Choi Karson Ka-tsan (left), Co-Chairman of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited

Launched in 1994 by Sing Tao News Corporation Limited, the Leader of the Year Awards Presentation Ceremony has been taking place for 28 years to recognise and encourage the achievements of Hong Kong’s most exemplary individuals. They have made outstanding contributions towards HKSAR’s success and prosperity, linking it to the Greater China and the international community, establishing role models for the younger generation, and inspiring the public to strive for the best to help develop Hong Kong. This year, we are pleased to have the Honourable John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, as our guest-of-honour. Respected industry leaders also joined us to acknowledge the outstanding new leaders.

The five award categories are: Commerce & Industry/ Finance; Community/ Public Affairs/ Environment & Conservation; Education/ Professions/ Technology & Innovation; Sports/ Culture/ Performing Arts; and Young Entrepreneur. Mr Rimsky Yuen chaired a panel of judges, comprising professional and experienced people. Here are the winners:

Category Winner Presenter Commerce & Industry/ Finance Ms Nisa Leung*

Managing Partner

Qiming Venture Partners

*Mrs Sophie Leung as representative to receive the Award The Honourable Paul Chan Mo-po

Financial Secretary

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Community/ Public Affairs/ Environment & Conservation Playright Children’s Play Association*

*Ms Anita Ma, Chairperson of Executive Committee as representative to receive the Award Mr Rimsky Yuen

Chairman of the Panel of Judges

Leader of the Year 2021 Education/ Professions/ Technology & Innovation Professor Jiaya Jia

Founder and Chairman

SmartMore Corporation Limited Dr Xiaoyong Shen*

Co-Founder and CEO

SmartMore Corporation Limited

*Mr Oscar Hui as representative of Dr Xiaoyong Shen to receive the Award Mr Paul Lam Ting-kwok

Secretary for Justice

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Sports/ Culture/ Performing Arts Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Hong Kong, China Athletes

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Hong Kong, China Athletes The Honourable John KC Lee

Chief Executive

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

People’s Republic of China Young Entrepreneur Mr Norman Cheung

Co-Founder and CEO

Boxful Mr Carl Wu*

Co-Founder

Boxful *Mr Norman Cheung as representative to receive the Award Ir Sunny Lee Wai-kwong

Board Chairman,

Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited

Mr Kwok Ying-shing, Co-Chairman of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited said, “Organised by Sing Tao News Corporation since 1994, the Leader of the Year Award has reached its 28th year. It continues to honour the elite leaders in five categories while commending their contributions in various fields. The award-winning leaders are visionaries who demonstrate the spirit of resilience by persistently contributing to the development of Hong Kong despite the challenges of the pandemic.

As the pandemic continues to take its toll, many sectors are facing severe challenges. Sing Tao News Corporation continues to maintain its duty to fulfill the responsibilities and functions of a media company. We have integrated new media and traditional media in a dual-track operation that enhances the development of the industry. We aim to serve Hong Kong people and readers around the world more effectively and with high standards.

On behalf of Sing Tao News Corporation, I would like to sincerely thank our sponsors, Mr Rimsky Yuen, Chairman of the Panel of Judges, and the members of the panel for their fair, just and professional selection of the elite leaders. I also wish our winners even greater successes in future to facilitate Hong Kong’s continued prosperity and progress.”

Mr Choi Karson Ka-tsan, Co-Chairman of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited said, “Since its inauguration, the Leader of the Year Award has honoured over 130 Hong Kong elites. They are the trailblazers in their respective fields, constantly driving their industries forward. Their accomplishments are numerous and well recognised. They have also made invaluable contributions to the long-term development of Hong Kong.

The outstanding leaders recognised this year epitomize the sectors from which they hail, ranging from innovative technology, public affairs to professional sports. They are bold and innovative, steadfast and constantly improving. They make a positive impact and demonstrate a nurturing spirit to pass the torch to the next generation.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the Establishment of the HKSAR, and Sing Tao News Corporation is also entering its 85th year. The Group will continue to demonstrate its professionalism and move with the times, as well as care for our society and serve the population. We will also report the truth of Hong Kong and tell the stories of China to the world.

Last but not least, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the esteemed members of society and sponsors for their unswerving support, in addition to the panel of judges for their fair and just selection of the award-winning elite leaders. I would also offer my congratulations to the winners, wishing them continued success to lead Hong Kong towards an even brighter future.”

“Leader of the Year 2021” is organised by Sing Tao News Corporation Limited and sponsored by K. Wah Real Estates Co., Ltd.

