Singapore Carpentry Partners Bamboo Veneer Specialist to Redefine Affordable Luxury Interiors

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 September 2023 – Singapore Carpentry, one of the leading companies in Singapore for custom carpentry, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Bamboo Veneer Specialist to introduce its latest offering – bamboo charcoal veneer.

The unveiling of the new bamboo charcoal veneer caters to the ever-expanding demand for affordable yet opulent interior design solutions, and showcases Singapore Carpentry’s dedication to offering high-quality, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable finishing options. These veneers are manufactured using renewable and recyclable materials, thereby minimising both the environmental and financial impact associated with interior design renovations.

The bamboo charcoal veneers offer a range of benefits, including swift installation within a day’s time and the ability to mimic various premium materials, such as wood, mirrors, marble, and metal, through a range of customisable colours and patterns. This versatility makes them an ideal choice for crafting luxurious interiors at attainable price points.

In addition to their eco-friendliness and versatility, these veneers are highly durable, capable of withstanding wear and tear, neutralising odours, and resisting moisture and mould growth — qualities that make them particularly well-suited for Singapore’s humid climate.

Beyond its renowned status as a leading custom carpentry firm in Singapore, Singapore Carpentry extends its expertise to a variety of other services, including design and build, landscaping, lighting, and commercial interior design services. This comprehensive offering provides homeowners and business owners with a seamless, all-encompassing solution for their renovation needs.

The introduction of the bamboo charcoal veneer expands the choices available to clients, enabling them to achieve premium designs at sustainable and cost-effective rates. With manufacturing facilities strategically located in Singapore, Malaysia, and China, Singapore Carpentry has earned a reputation for delivering efficient, flexible, high-quality, and budget-conscious services.

For further information about Singapore Carpentry and its extensive range of renovation and carpentry services, please visit their website at https://www.carpentry.sg/.

Hashtag: #SingaporeCarpentry #BambooCharcoalVeneer

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

