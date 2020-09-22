Singapore Proptech Company Ohmyhome Officially Launches The First End-to-End Property Services in Philippines

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 September 2020 – Ohmyhome, the Singapore-based unique one-stop proptech solution to property needs in Southeast Asia, today announced their official launch in the Philippines, their third location after Singapore and Malaysia. The proptech company will be serving Philippines housing transactions with its full suite of end-to-end property services, from professional real estate agents and mortgage to renovation and more.

Operating on a hybrid model that combines the best qualities of a Do-It-Yourself (DIY) platform and fully-fledged agency services, the proptech company is tackling traditional property pain points that are rampant in the Philippines real estate industry such as the lack of transparency, unreliable agents, slow feedback, and fragmented property services.

The expansion brings several benefits for Singapore property buyers and investors. It opens up a new, trusted, and reliable avenue for sourcing real estate investments in the Philippines. Conversely, with the Singapore listings accessible to house hunters in Philippines, Singaporean homeowners and landlords will be able to reach potential tenants and kickstart negotiations earlier.

Philippines’ Untapped Potential

Ohmyhome brings their comprehensive suite of services to the rapidly-growing Philippines market. The burgeoning property market in the Philippines holds great potential but its nascent development also means that there are areas for improvement. With Ohmyhome’s best-in-class property solutions and proven track record, expansion into the Philippines market is the next logical step to growing its presence in the region.

The proptech company has spent the last nine months building up its capabilities to ensure a smooth launch in the Philippines. It targets to have 2,000 listings and 80 properties transacted in the first quarter of its launch.

“We believe that the Philippines property market will remain resilient as there is a huge unmet demand for housing and investors are still interested in property for long-term investments. When Community Quarantine measures are lifted in the Philippines, we expect to see a surge in property deals arising from pent-up demand from buyers.” shared Rhonda Wong, CEO and co-Founder of Ohmyhome.

“Furthermore, we are confident that users will find our unique features like our proprietary algorithm that efficiently matches buyers and sellers, reducing the time required for manual searching a welcome change in the property transaction space,” she added.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/gzfj9x3dby9bkuo/AACawaU5HObRbiJwLEymGtWJa?dl=0