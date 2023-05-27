logo
Just in:
Shakhboot bin Nahyan bids farewell to ambassadors of Angola, Rwanda // President of Kazakhstan bestows ‘Order of Friendship’ on Suroor bin Mohammed // Prasad attributes boycott to intolerance towards Modi // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 26 May 2023 // New Research Finds that APAC Consumers Expect both Security and Ease-of-Use when Interacting with Brands Online // Cong poses 9 inconvenient questions to PM Modi // Shah predicts 300+seats for BJP in 2024 LS polls // Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) raises interest rate after a long pause: implications for the ringgit // Under Nitish’s Leadership, Joint Opposition Slowly Takes Shape // BJP dares Karnataka govt to ban RSS, Bajrang Dal // Cong stand on Delhi ordinance depends on Punjab unit // National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting to review results of UPR // Opposition Politics In India Changing Fast In Next Few Months // Canopy Sands Development Presents Bay of Lights at Annual Investment Meeting 2023: A Step Towards Becoming Cambodia’s Next Financial Hub // Cong dares Modi to bring back Nirav, Lalit Modis // Flagship Medical Tourism Hospitals to Advance Malaysia’s Healthcare Brand on a Global Scale // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 27 May 2023 // AAP slams Cong ‘politics of convenience’ on ordinance // Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone signs new contracts with more than 10 publishers from Sweden, Egypt and Algeria // Education in Motion strengthens sustainability education with the first net-zero international school building in Singapore //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaSix CMs staying away from PM’s NITI Aayog meeting
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Six CMs staying away from PM’s NITI Aayog meeting

indias gig workforce to stand at 2 35 crore by fy30 says niti aayog report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair the eighth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on Saturday, which will deliberate on several issues including, health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047. Six chief ministers, all from states not ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or its allies, have decided to skip the meeting today.

The Governing Council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. The Prime Minister is the Chairman of NITI Aayog.

The chief ministers who have decided not to attend the meeting include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, both Aam Aadmi Party leaders. Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar, Telangana CM and Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekar Rao, along with Tamil Nadu CM and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president MK Stalin will also skip the meeting chaired by PM Modi.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on Friday announced a boycott of the Niti Aayog meeting, saying if “cooperative federalism becomes a joke, then it is not worth joining the meeting”.

He made the announcement in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he also urged him to allow the non-BJP government to also work.

In his letter, Kejriwal said, “Tomorrow is the meeting of the Niti Aayog. The job of the Niti Aayog is to promote cooperative federalism and prepare the vision for India. However, the way in which democracy has been targeted and non-BJP governments are being brought down and not allowed to work, then it is not the vision for new India and not in the spirit of cooperative federalism.”

He claimed that in the last few years, a message is being given that if any state chooses to elect a non-BJP government then it would not be “tolerated”.

Citing the May 11 judgement of the Supreme Court, he said, “After a long fight of eight years, the people of Delhi won in Supreme Court and then an ordinance was brought by your government to negate the top court orders.”

Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party colleague and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann is staying away from the meeting because the “Union government was ignoring issues related to farmers”.

“The Centre has withheld Rural Development Fee (RDF) amounting to Rs 4,000 crore, reduced the RDF rate, stopped mandi tax, delayed goods and services tax (GST) compensation, and shifted some sanctioned projects to other states,” AAP’s Punjab unit said.

West Bengal will not have any representative at the Niti Aayog meeting as the TMC government’s request to send the state finance minister and the chief secretary was “turned down” by the Centre, which “insisted” that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may attend the event. Banerjee has already decided not to attend the eighth governing council meeting of Niti Aayog.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said he would not be able to attend because of “prior commitments”, while Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin will be skipping the meeting as he is on a three-day trip to Singapore and Japan.

According to Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s office, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti president will also not attend the meeting since he has a scheduled meeting with Kejriwal in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chief ministers of four states- Rajasthan, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh- ruled by Congress, the largest Opposition party, directly are expected to attend the meeting.

With inputs from News18

The post Six CMs staying away from PM’s NITI Aayog meeting first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
AUSIM celebrates the success of the “AUSIM Conference” and announces its participation in GITEX AFRICA Morocco // O&P Quality Trade Co., Ltd. Partners with Mahidol University to Innovate and Enhance Consumer Well-being in Health and Beauty // Exchange Rate Depreciation Leads To Lowering Of The Real Wages Rate // Canopy Sands Development Presents Bay of Lights at Annual Investment Meeting 2023: A Step Towards Becoming Cambodia’s Next Financial Hub // Cong poses 9 inconvenient questions to PM Modi // National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting to review results of UPR // Education in Motion strengthens sustainability education with the first net-zero international school building in Singapore // Fusion of Metaverse and Online Shopping to Recreate the Ecology of Shopping – Liza applies AI technology to build the traceability system of products // Six CMs staying away from PM’s NITI Aayog meeting // Under Nitish’s Leadership, Joint Opposition Slowly Takes Shape // Prasad attributes boycott to intolerance towards Modi // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 27 May 2023 // Shah predicts 300+seats for BJP in 2024 LS polls // Opposition Politics In India Changing Fast In Next Few Months // New Research Finds that APAC Consumers Expect both Security and Ease-of-Use when Interacting with Brands Online // Sitharaman appeals to Opposition to rethink on boycott // Cong stand on Delhi ordinance depends on Punjab unit // President of Kazakhstan bestows ‘Order of Friendship’ on Suroor bin Mohammed // Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone signs new contracts with more than 10 publishers from Sweden, Egypt and Algeria // Approval Of MiCA Regulation Leads To A New Dawn For Cryptocurrencies In EU //