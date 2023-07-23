logo
Just in:
Bybit Raises the Bar: VIP Program Upgrades Set to Redefine the Trading Experience // SK-II Invites You To ‘SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE’ To Celebrate World PITERA™ Month // 5 Reasons Why Crypto Investors Are Bullish on InQubeta (QUBE) // Empowering esports excellence: AGON by AOC expands sponsorship of fast-growing FURIA Esports team to global level // Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah // Hollywood Strike is a Labor vs. Capital struggle in the New Economy // Shopee announces initiatives to support seller growth // ScanKomfort Unveils Promotion of the Year: Discounted Mattresses with Bonus Gifts Included // AJP demands Biren Singh’s sack over Manipur violence // Janata Dal(S) Seeking Alliance With BJP In Karnataka To Save Its State Outfit // Supreme Court Approach In Teesta Case Opens Up Array Of Possibilities In Rahul’s Case // Gehlot sacks minister for criticism of govt // Hatred Breeds Socio Cultural And Mental Aberrations All Along // RAK Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah // Big Defeat Of Tories In Two By Elections Gives A Big Jolt To British PM Rishi Sunak // Sharjah Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah // DigiToads’ TOADS up 370% as Ethereum Bulls Aim For This Key Price Level // Mamata avoids attacking Cong in Martyrs’ Day speech // Singapore Boosts Semiconductor Sector with $2 Billion Factory by Silicon Box // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 23 Jul 2023 //
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachSociety of Actuaries Research Institute Launches International Longevity Illustrator for Singapore, Hong Kong and Canada
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
41 seen
0 Comments

Society of Actuaries Research Institute Launches International Longevity Illustrator for Singapore, Hong Kong and Canada

  • The Society of Actuaries (SOA) Research Institute announced the International Longevity Illustrator, a free tool to help individuals and couples in Singapore, Hong Kong and Canada so they can better navigate the rising healthcare costs and overall costs of living and plan for a more secure retirement.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 July 2023 – The Society of Actuaries (SOA) Research Institute announced the International Longevity Illustrator, a free tool to help individuals and couples in Singapore, Hong Kong and Canada estimate how long they may live so they can plan a more secure retirement.

To use the International Longevity Illustrator, an individual or a couple enters basic information about themselves, such as their age, sex and general health status, and the tool generates easy-to-read charts showing the likelihood of living to certain ages. For example, a couple can determine the chance of living a given number of years together as well as the likelihood that one or the other will survive additional years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A variety of possibilities should be considered when preparing for retirement, including longevity,” said Lisa Schilling, FSA, EA, FCA, MAAA, senior retirement research actuary, SOA Research Institute. “Singaporeans have one of the highest life expectancies in the world, and as they live longer, it is more important than ever that they are sufficiently protected against health risks associated with ageing, and the overall rising costs of living. SOA’s Longevity Illustrator, a web-based tool, is designed to provide information to help individuals and couples plan a secure retirement more effectively with just a few simple steps.”

Since longevity varies across countries, projections are based on mortality and longevity data that is specific to the country where the individual user lives. The International Longevity Illustrator does not provide financial advice; however, the results can be useful for individuals or couples to understand their financial needs in retirement. Access the tool at ili.soa.org.

Hashtag: #SocietyOfActuaries

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Society of Actuaries (SOA)

With roots dating back to 1889, the Society of Actuaries (SOA) is the world’s largest actuarial professional organization with more than 32,000 actuaries as members. Through research and education, the SOA’s mission is to advance actuarial knowledge and enhance actuaries’ ability to provide expert advice and relevant solutions for financial, business and societal challenges. The SOA’s vision is for actuaries to be the leading professionals in measuring and managing risk. To learn more, visit .

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Supreme Court Approach In Teesta Case Opens Up Array Of Possibilities In Rahul’s Case // DigiToads’ TOADS up 370% as Ethereum Bulls Aim For This Key Price Level // Hatred Breeds Socio Cultural And Mental Aberrations All Along // SK-II Invites You To ‘SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE’ To Celebrate World PITERA™ Month // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 23 Jul 2023 // Janata Dal(S) Seeking Alliance With BJP In Karnataka To Save Its State Outfit // Sharjah Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah // AJP demands Biren Singh’s sack over Manipur violence // Society of Actuaries Research Institute Launches International Longevity Illustrator for Singapore, Hong Kong and Canada // 5 Reasons Why Crypto Investors Are Bullish on InQubeta (QUBE) // Hollywood Strike is a Labor vs. Capital struggle in the New Economy // Shopee announces initiatives to support seller growth // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 22 Jul 2023 // Opposition Alliance Against BJP Is Facing Many Hurdles In Uttar Pradesh // Mamata avoids attacking Cong in Martyrs’ Day speech // Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah // Unemployment Likely To Rise Over 8.4 Per Cent By July End // Opposition Front ‘India’ Should Be Ready For A Snap Election By 2023 End // ScanKomfort Unveils Promotion of the Year: Discounted Mattresses with Bonus Gifts Included // INDIA’s Mumbai meeting after Aug 15, panels likely //
Mastodon