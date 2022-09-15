logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaSoren demands copy of EC opinion from Governor
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Soren demands copy of EC opinion from Governor

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday demanded the copy of the Election Commission’s opinion in connection with the office of profit case against him. He wrote to governor Ramesh Bais saying the political scenario in the state was “confusing and misleading”, and making the recommendation of the poll panel public would clear the air.

“Due to spread of news by the BJP and selected leak from Your Excellency’s office, a confusing and misleading situation has been created in the state government and among the public, which is not good for people and the state,” Soren wrote in his letter to Bais.

There are also reports that Soren even met Bais and requested him to make a decision on EC’s recommendation in the office of profit case.

The chief minister is facing the threat of disqualification as an MLA for the same reason due to which there has been political turmoil in the state over the past few weeks.

With inputs from News18

The post Soren demands copy of EC opinion from Governor first appeared on IPA Newspack.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 