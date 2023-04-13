Southco Introduces H3 Electronic Locking Swinghandle Latch With Modular Security Options

H3 Electronic Locking Swinghandle Latch With Modular Security Options

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 April 2023 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has introduced an H3-EM electronic locking swinghandle with modular access control options. Specialized for data center racks and similar applications, it allows manufacturers to meet a wide variety of security needs using only a single latch. The H3-EM Modular latch easily integrates with existing enclosures and security systems, so users can easily upgrade to higher security.

The H3-EM Modular has a variety of access control options, such as RFID readers, that can be freely interchanged and combined to meet any security needs. These devices are mounted independently and secured from behind the door panel to ensure there is no access to mounting screws when the door is closed.

Additionally, those looking to upgrade can easily replace their existing latch with the H3-EM modular latch. It uses the same single hole mounting system as a traditional H3 swinghandle latch, so users can replace their existing latches without replacing the entire door.

The modular access control options can be easily integrated into existing systems with plug-and-play functionality. This lets users upgrade quickly, without a major lapse in security.

These benefits allow OEM’s to easily meet the security needs of any customer using only the Southco H3-EM Modular Electronic Locking swinghandle. This saves time, material costs, and storage space, by simplifying the entire manufacturing process.

To learn more about the H3-EM Modular Electronic Locking Swinghandle, visit southco.com or email the 24/7 customer service department at [email protected]

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.