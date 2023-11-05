logo
Just in:
SIBF turns spotlight on remarkable contributions of women // Cong had equal role in Babri demolition: Owaisi // ED claims Rs 508-cr bribe to Chhattisgarh CM from app developers // CK Life Sciences Presenting Preclinical Data for Its Investigational Dual-Antigen Cancer Vaccines, Co-targeting PRAME and PD-L1, at the 2023 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting // NoonTalk Media Signs Three Thai Artistes to Tap Growth in Thailand’s Media and Entertainment Market // Services Activity Pace At 7-Month Low In October // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 05 Nov 2023 // TJI Opens New Chapter with Potential Franchises in Australia and the Philippines // King of Jordan receives Abdullah bin Zayed and ministers participating in Arab coordination meeting // SIBF 2023 hosts Nobel laureate to discuss emergence of ‘Afrofuturism’ in global discourse // Providing Jobs To 1.22 Lakh Bihar Youths By Cm Nitish Kumar Augurs Well Before Polls // Mahua says ready for probe, calls for decency // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 04 Nov 2023 // Delhi blame game over air pollution intensifies // Cong targets to win 20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka // Investors Lap Up 50-Year Bond; Insurers, Pension Funds Line Up To Grab A Share // BingX Airdrops Popular Sports NFT and Gamefi Token FEVR // Sunrise Food Processing Sector Got Rs 50,000 Crore Worth FDI In Last 9 Years: PM // AAP minister accused of hawala payments to China // ALC announces winners of Kanz Al Jeel Award 2023 //
HomeIndia PoliticsSP preparing to contest all 80 UP seats
India Politics
0 likes

SP preparing to contest all 80 UP seats

bjp ruined everything by looting budget of municipal bodies akhilesh yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said his party is making preparations on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh as it will also help support its INDIA partners on the seats allocated to them in the 2024 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes days after the SP, which is a major constituent of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) of opposition parties, indicated that it will contest on 65 Lok Sabha seats in the state leaving the remaining to its allies.

“The Samajwadi Party is making preparations on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state for the coming elections, how many allies have to be taken along will be known later. But preparations have to be made on all the 80 seats as help will have to be extended to the alliance partners which contest the polls,” the SP president told the media here on Saturdays.

“The organisation should be prepared to help the alliance partners which get seats to contest. The SP is with the INDIA and PDA (Pichchde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) is our strategy and the NDA has been perturbed by it,” Yadav said.

The PDA is with INDIA, he said. On the spat in Madhya Pradesh over seat allocation for the assembly polls, he said “… lessons should be learnt in politics, only this helps to move forward.” Asked if he will go along with bua (BSP chief Mayawati) in the 2024 election,”the SP president jokingly said “she has moved ahead long ago, why are you wanting to bring her closer”.

“We will move forward with the alliance (INDIA),” he asserted. Attacking the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, he said, “The chief minister doesn’t know anything. Health services have come to a standstill. If a poor person goes for treatment, they’re not getting it. Until now, the BJP government hasn’t built a single district hospital.”

Speaking about the AIIMS Gorakhpur, he said “it was founded with great hopes but are those who should get treatment here getting it,” and alleged that “there is not just corruption in the BJP government but also ‘Gorakh Dhanda’ (generally used to describe unethical practices).”

Yadav, who visited the Sharda Prasad PG College at Bhiti Rawat in Sahjanwa area of Gorakhpur district, also unveiled the statue of Reshma Rawat and addressed Karpuri Thakur Nyay Maharally.

To a question, he said the SP is a party of commoners and it has been working for the poor and needy since its inception.

He alleged that as people are not getting jobs, students have lost interest in studies. Not even 10,000 children have taken admission in primary schools, he claimed.

“Electricity is expensive and the condition of roads is bad,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said. He also accused the BJP government of discrimination and said rallies like Karpuri Thakur Samajik Nyay rally create awareness among the Bahujan samaj (backwards and Dalit).

With inputs from News18

The post SP preparing to contest all 80 UP seats first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
ALC announces winners of Kanz Al Jeel Award 2023 // TJI Opens New Chapter with Potential Franchises in Australia and the Philippines // Mahua says ready for probe, calls for decency // Banks Raise Unhedged Currency Risk Issue With RBI // AAP minister accused of hawala payments to China // Modi accuses Cong leaders of ‘filmy’ conduct // King of Jordan receives Abdullah bin Zayed and ministers participating in Arab coordination meeting // Pakistan Army Wants Former PM Nawaz Sharif To Contest And Win Elections // Sunrise Food Processing Sector Got Rs 50,000 Crore Worth FDI In Last 9 Years: PM // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 05 Nov 2023 // Investors Lap Up 50-Year Bond; Insurers, Pension Funds Line Up To Grab A Share // Rescuers struggle to find Nepal quake survivors as deaths reach 157 // NoonTalk Media Signs Three Thai Artistes to Tap Growth in Thailand’s Media and Entertainment Market // SIBF 2023 hosts Nobel laureate to discuss emergence of ‘Afrofuturism’ in global discourse // Delhi blame game over air pollution intensifies // Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) pays tribute to the Community Care sector // Services Activity Pace At 7-Month Low In October // ED Raid Aimed To Involve Chief Minister Baghel Before Polls Is Ominous // Providing Jobs To 1.22 Lakh Bihar Youths By Cm Nitish Kumar Augurs Well Before Polls // BingX Airdrops Popular Sports NFT and Gamefi Token FEVR //