Spackman Entertainment Group’s Film, A MAN OF REASON, To Be Released In North America In The First Quarter Of 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 September 2022 – Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (the “Group“), one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups founded in 2011 by media & technology investor Charles Spackman, wishes to announce that the Group’s action feature film, A MAN OF REASON, produced by the Group’s wholly‐owned indirect subsidiary, Studio Take Co., Ltd. (“Studio Take“), is set to be released theatrically and digitally in North America in the first quarter of 2023.

Epic Pictures Group, an independent film and television studio which has extensive experience distributing genre films in the US and Canada, has acquired the North American rights to Studio Take’s A MAN OF REASON.

Studio Take’s A MAN OF REASON premiered as a Special Presentation of the 2022 Official Selection at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival (“TIFF“) on September 14. TIFF is one of the world’s four major international film festivals along with the Cannes International Film Festival, the Berlin International Film Festival and the Venice International Film Festival. As the largest film festival in North America, TIFF invites and screens about 200 films from all over the world and typically attracts major Hollywood and international talents. TIFF selects a small number of the films based on quality and originality like A MAN OF REASON and designates them as Special Presentations.

A MAN OF REASON marks the directorial debut of Korean star Jung Woo-sung, internationally known for his role in STEEL RAIN (2017) and the Group’s production COLD EYES (2013). The action feature film depicts the story of Soo-hyeok (played by Jung Woo-sung), who wants to live a normal life after spending 10 years in prison on behalf of his gang boss. When he visits his long-abandoned girlfriend, he finds out he is a father of a young girl. He tries to cut ties with his former gang, but the boss hires a notorious killer to take his daughter as hostage. Soo-hyeok then decides to seek revenge.

The film also stars Park Sung-woong of FOR THE EMPEROR (2014) produced by the Group, and Kim Nam-gil of LOVERS VANISHED (2010), also previously produced by the Group. The movie is distributed by Acemaker.

A MAN OF REASON is also expected to be available at theatres in Korea in the fourth quarter of 2022 or first quarter of 2023.

About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), is one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea.

The Company was founded in 2011 by renowned media and technology investor Charles Spackman who served as the Company’s Executive Chairman until 2017. For the past two decades, Mr. Charles Spackman has been a powerhouse in the Korean entertainment industry starting in the early 2000’s with the pioneering success of Sidus Pictures, the largest movie production company at the time and the first to be listed in Korea. Mr. Spackman is also the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the global investment firm, Spackman Group. For more information, please visit http://www.charlesspackman.com and https://spackman-group.com/charles-spackman.

Since its founding, SEGL had produced more than 30 major motion pictures including a number of the highest grossing and award-winning films in Korea, namely #ALIVE (2020), CRAZY ROMANCE (2019), DEFAULT (2018), MASTER (2016), THE PRIESTS (2015), SNOWPIERCER (2013), COLD EYES (2013) and ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012).

Our films are theatrically distributed and released in Korea and overseas markets, as well as for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of media, including online streaming, cable TV, broadcast TV, IPTV, video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. Generally, we release our motion pictures into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in Korea, and then in overseas and ancillary markets.

The Group also invests into and produces Korean television dramas. In addition to our content business, we also own equity stakes in entertainment-related companies and film funds that can financially and strategically complement our existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker 40E.

Production Labels

SEGL owns Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd. (“Novus Mediacorp“), an investor, presenter, and/or post-theatrical distributor for a total of 80 films (59 Korean and 21 foreign) including OKAY MADAM (2020), LONG LIVE THE KING (2019), MY FIRST CLIENT (2019), ROSE OF BETRAYAL (2018), THE OUTLAWS (2017) and SECRETLY, GREATLY (2013), which was one of the biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS (2013), as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY (2013). In 2012, Novus Mediacorp was also the post-theatrical rights distributor of ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012), a top-grossing romantic comedy produced by Zip Cinema. In 2018, THE OUTLAWS, co-presented by Novus Mediacorp broke the all-time highest Video On Demand (“VOD“) sales records in Korea. For more information, please visit http://novusmediacorp.com

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Simplex Films Limited (“Simplex Films“) which is an early stage film production firm. The maiden film of Simplex Films, JESTERS: THE GAME CHANGERS (2019), was released in Korea on 21 August 2019. Simplex Films has several line-up of films including HURRICANE BROTHERS (working title).

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. (“Take Pictures“) which produced STONE SKIPPING (2020) and THE BOX (2021), and shall release THE GUEST in 2023 tentatively, and A MAN OF REASON, in the fourth quarter of 2022 or first quarter of 2023 in Korea and in the first quarter of 2023 in North America.

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Greenlight Content Limited (“Greenlight Content“) which is mainly involved in the business of investing into dramas and movies, as well as providing consulting services for the production of Korean content. Through the acquisition of Greenlight Content, the Group’s first co-produced drama, MY SECRET TERRIUS, starring top Korean star, So Ji Sub, achieved #1 in drama viewership ratings for its time slot and recorded double digits for its highest viewership ratings. Greenlight Content was one of the main investors of MY SECRET TERRIUS.

The Company owns a 20% equity interest in The Makers Studio Co. Ltd., which plans to produce and release four upcoming films, the first of which will be THE ISLAND OF THE GHOST’S WAIL, a comedy horror film.

Talent Representation

The Company holds an effective shareholding interest of 43.88% in Spackman Media Group Limited (“SMGL“). SMGL, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries, is collectively one of the largest entertainment talent agencies in Korea in terms of the number of artists under management, including some of the top names in the Korean entertainment industry. SMGL operates its talent management business through renowned agencies such as SBD Entertainment Inc. (Son Suk-ku of THE ROUNDUP (2022), which achieved the record for the most weekends atop the Korean box office among movies released in 2022, and MY LIBERATION NOTES (2022), the most popular K-drama in May 2022, Han Ji-hyun, Lee Cho-hee, Park Keun-rok), MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Son Ye-jin, Wi Ha-jun, Lee Min-jung, Ko Sung-hee), UAA&CO Inc. (Kim Sang-kyung, Kim Hye-ri, Kim Ji-young, Wang Ji-won) and Play Content Co., Ltd. (Kang Min-ji, Hwang-hwi). Through these full-service talent agencies in Korea, SMGL represents and guides the professional careers of a leading roster of award-winning actors/actresses in the practice areas of motion pictures, television, commercial endorsements, and branded entertainment. SMGL leverages its unparalleled portfolio of artists as a platform to develop, produce, finance and own the highest quality of entertainment content projects, including theatrical motion pictures, variety shows and TV dramas. This platform also creates and derives opportunities for SMGL to make strategic investments in development stage businesses that can collaborate with SMGL artists. SMGL is an associated company of the Company. For more information, please visit http://www.spackmanmediagroup.com

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Constellation Agency Pte. Ltd. (“Constellation Agency“). Constellation Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. (“The P Factory“) and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. (“PMG“), is primarily involved in the business of overseas agency for Korean artists venturing into the overseas market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing solutions provider specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is a talent management agency which represents and manages the careers of major artists in film, television, commercial endorsements and branded entertainment.

Strategic Businesses

The Company also operates a café-restaurant, Upper West, in the Gangnam district of Seoul and own a professional photography studio, noon pictures Co., Ltd.

For more details, please visit http://www.spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/