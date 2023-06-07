SpotCam Launches a New Cloud Pet Camera

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 7 June 2023 – With the rising number of pet owners, the demand for pet care is also growing rapidly. SpotCam – a leading Taiwanese cloud video monitoring solution provider announces the SpotCam Mibo cloud AI pet camera launch. Besides the motion and audio detection, the new product also comes with pet detection and tracking functions purposefully designed for pet caring, allowing the camera to pan and tilt automatically when it detects cats or dogs in the scene. Furthermore, SpotCam also offers optional pet sound detection. Upon subscription, instant alerts will be sent when a dog barking or cat meowing sound is detected by the camera.

Aside from useful pet-caring functions, the SpotCam Mibo cloud pet camera is also an outstanding video monitoring camera. It comes with 2K high-resolution video and automatic night mode and supports 360-degree horizontal pan and 90-degree vertical tilt with configurable preset points. Furthermore, the built-in microphone and speakers with two-way audio function allow the owners to soothe pets remotely by talking to them even when away and never worry about separation anxiety anymore. SpotCam Mibo also supports human detection and tracking function to help owners keep an eye on not only the pets but any intruder or suspicious people around them to make sure their safety. When it comes to the optional cloud AI services, except for the aforementioned pet sound detection function, there is also a video diary function that creates time-lapse videos of your fur baby automatically each day and keeps all the precious moments for you.

SpotCam Mibo is also the one and only pet camera in the market with a free forever 24-hour full-time cloud recording plan, there’s no need to purchase microSD cards. There are also optional cloud recording plans for up to 365 days for subscriptions depending on users’ needs.

SpotCam offers their customers high-quality products at an affordable price, visit the SpotCam website for more information about the SpotCam Mibo cloud pet camera: https://www.myspotcam.com/.

Hashtag: #SpotCam #SpotCamMibo and #petcam

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.