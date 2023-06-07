logo
Just in:
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of company behind ChatGPT // Oasys Announces Inaugural Blockchain Gaming Hackathon in Tokyo, Backed by Japanese Industry Titans // Abhishek Banerjee’s wife stopped from Dubai flight // Atomic Wallet breach loss in excess of $35m // Sam Pitroda gives ammunition to BJP with temple remark // Unlock the Magic of Disney and Pixar with 7-Eleven’s Exclusive Match & Go Collectibles from Their Latest Shop & Earn Stamps Programme // TradeMonday Secures Investment from SenseTime To Expand AI Low-code Modularized Platform And ChatGPT B2B Retail Solution // Developed Nations Should Appreciate India’s Work In Fighting Pollution // JustCo Central Plaza offers modern officegoers an ideal fusion of work and life // Saudi role as swing producer reinforced // White House dismisses concerns about democracy under Modi // Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education’s Scholarship Programme graduation ceremony // UAE outside influence of Tropical State in Arabian Sea: Weather Report // BJP counters Rahul’s ‘Mohabbat dukaan’, with ‘Nafrat mega mall’ // “The Real Entrepreneur Show” Hong Kong Youth Entrepreneurship Event // IISS Shangri-La Dialogue discusses global defence challenges // MAF Sukuk issues $500m trust certificates // Tej Pratap blames BJP for collapse of Bihar bridge // SpotCam Launches a New Cloud Pet Camera // Lumen Technologies Partners with KnowBe4 to Address Growing Need for Cybersecurity Awareness in APAC Organisations //
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachSpotCam Launches a New Cloud Pet Camera
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

SpotCam Launches a New Cloud Pet Camera

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 7 June 2023 – With the rising number of pet owners, the demand for pet care is also growing rapidly. SpotCam – a leading Taiwanese cloud video monitoring solution provider announces the SpotCam Mibo cloud AI pet camera launch. Besides the motion and audio detection, the new product also comes with pet detection and tracking functions purposefully designed for pet caring, allowing the camera to pan and tilt automatically when it detects cats or dogs in the scene. Furthermore, SpotCam also offers optional pet sound detection. Upon subscription, instant alerts will be sent when a dog barking or cat meowing sound is detected by the camera.
SpotCam Mibo_lifestyle.jpg

Aside from useful pet-caring functions, the SpotCam Mibo cloud pet camera is also an outstanding video monitoring camera. It comes with 2K high-resolution video and automatic night mode and supports 360-degree horizontal pan and 90-degree vertical tilt with configurable preset points. Furthermore, the built-in microphone and speakers with two-way audio function allow the owners to soothe pets remotely by talking to them even when away and never worry about separation anxiety anymore. SpotCam Mibo also supports human detection and tracking function to help owners keep an eye on not only the pets but any intruder or suspicious people around them to make sure their safety. When it comes to the optional cloud AI services, except for the aforementioned pet sound detection function, there is also a video diary function that creates time-lapse videos of your fur baby automatically each day and keeps all the precious moments for you.

SpotCam Mibo is also the one and only pet camera in the market with a free forever 24-hour full-time cloud recording plan, there’s no need to purchase microSD cards. There are also optional cloud recording plans for up to 365 days for subscriptions depending on users’ needs.

SpotCam offers their customers high-quality products at an affordable price, visit the SpotCam website for more information about the SpotCam Mibo cloud pet camera: https://www.myspotcam.com/.

Hashtag: #SpotCam #SpotCamMibo and #petcam

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share

Comments

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Featured
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Razer’s Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed Earbuds Cater to Gamers // BJP counters Rahul’s ‘Mohabbat dukaan’, with ‘Nafrat mega mall’ // MAF Sukuk issues $500m trust certificates // TradeMonday Secures Investment from SenseTime To Expand AI Low-code Modularized Platform And ChatGPT B2B Retail Solution // SKP To Expand Their Sustainable Food Packaging & Cutlery Range // Rahul Gandhi’s Engagement With Indian Diaspora In USA Has Been Productive // Tej Pratap blames BJP for collapse of Bihar bridge // Mohammed bin Rashid highlights importance of partnerships with private sector // “The Real Entrepreneur Show” Hong Kong Youth Entrepreneurship Event // Saudi role as swing producer reinforced // Sam Pitroda gives ammunition to BJP with temple remark // SpotCam Launches a New Cloud Pet Camera // Cornered In South After Karnataka Debacle, BJP Woos TDP For Telangana, Andhra Pradesh // Nurturing Naturally Launches Free Sample Website For Top Baby Brands // Developed Nations Should Appreciate India’s Work In Fighting Pollution // Abhishek Banerjee’s wife stopped from Dubai flight // White House dismisses concerns about democracy under Modi // WIN NFT HERO V2.1 Open Beta Launches with a Million-Dollar Prize Pool for S1 // JustCo Central Plaza offers modern officegoers an ideal fusion of work and life // Lumen Technologies Partners with KnowBe4 to Address Growing Need for Cybersecurity Awareness in APAC Organisations //