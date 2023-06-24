logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaStalin moots common minimum programme to fight BJP
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Stalin moots common minimum programme to fight BJP

ai0a69k8 tamil nadu chief minister mk stalin 625x300 21 October 22 1

The opposition parties’ meet at Patna did not decide on fielding a common prime ministerial candidate but have resolved to consolidate all democratic forces to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday.

All the parties that attended the meet were very clear that the BJP should not be allowed to win again, he said. “I had stressed that the parties should remain firm on their goal to defeat the BJP,” the chief minister said upon his arrival here from Patna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Briefing reporters on his visit, Stalin said he put forth seven suggestions including forming an alliance under the leadership of a party that wields influence in the state, and if this was not possible then seat sharing could be considered.

He also suggested that there should be no post-poll alliance, but a common minimum programme should be agreed upon, and common candidates should be nominated where required.

Expressing happiness over the meeting and the opposition’s unity to send the BJP “packing home”, Stalin said the meeting gave the hope that the BJP will be defeated in the Lok Sabha election.

“Pointing to the unity of secular parties, which was the reason for victory in Tamil Nadu, I emphasised the importance of unity at the national level. The BJP must not come back to power if democracy, secularism, and the poor and oppressed sections are to be protected,” the chief minister said.

The June 23 meeting will pave the way to script history in which the opposition parties will win the 2024 polls, he said.

To a question, Stalin replied that he could not attend the press conference of the leaders as he had to catch the flight back to Chennai but he met the leaders of the opposition parties and expressed solidarity with them in achieving their collective goal.

Asked if the second meeting at Shimla next month was proposed because today’s meeting did not make much progress, the chief minister replied saying that the unity of opposition parties had begun to take shape at Patna, and that the Shimla meeting would help to chalk out a strategy. “You will be updated regularly,” he said.

With inputs from News18, PTI

The post Stalin moots common minimum programme to fight BJP first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Xapo Bank expands global footprint in South Asia, ushering in a new era of hybrid banking // Gandhi’s India can’t be allowed to become Godse’s: Mehbooba // Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri meets President of Cyprus, discusses investment opportunities and trade cooperation // Mamata hopeful on one-on-one fight against BJP // UAE condemns terrorist attacks by Israeli settlers on numerous villages in Palestinian territories // AAP, Cong in war of words over Delhi ordinance // Congress-Led UDF In A Confrontation Mood With Govt In Kerala // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 23 Jun 2023 // Pawar says focus to be on issues plaguing country // Hamdan bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, views latest developments and achievements // Terraoil Announces Annual General Meeting // Hello Kitty and MetaGaia Partner for Metaverse Experience // Only 1.25 Crore Jobs Creation Since 2014 Is Pittance, Not Massive // Kharge: Decision on Delhi ordinance before next session // Only 1.25 Crore Jobs Creation Since 2014 Is Pittance, Not Massive // Research paper highlights possibility of using UAS to identify suitable areas within clouds for cloud seeding // Congress-Led UDF In A Confrontation Mood With Govt In Kerala // Opposition leaders head to Patna for crucial unity meet // The Shiftcam ProGrip Brings the Familiarity and Control of your Camera’s Grip to your Smartphone // Hegemony Of US Dollar Is Under Threat, Steady Decline May Follow //