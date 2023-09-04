logo
India Politics
Stalin son’s call: VHP warns of serious consequences

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Sunday attacked DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks against ’Sanatan Dharma’ and asked him to refrain from making such statements as they can lead to “serious consequences”.

In a statement, VHP working president Alok Kumar also asked the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government to clarify if it concurs with Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks and said that if so, the Centre will be requested “to protect” the people’s right to practise their religion in the southern state.

VHP’s reaction came after Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister and son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, alleged that ’Sanatan Dharma’ is against equality and social justice and that it should be eradicated.

Udhayanidhi Stalin allegedly also likened ’Sanatan Dharma’ to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever.

Reacting sharply to his remarks, Kumar said, “I am surprised by both the language and the spirit of the statement of the Tamil Nadu chief minister’s son and state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The kind of threats he is issuing, he did not even consider his own strength.”  “The consequences of such threats can also be serious,” he said, adding “Remember that the one who talks about destroying ’Sanatan Dharma’ himself gets destroyed.” The VHP leader said that ’Sanatan Dharma’ faced challenges from “Muslims, missionaries and the British”, yet it won.  “Some politicians are day-dreaming about destroying ’Sanatan Dharma’ which could not be destroyed by Mughals, missionaries and the British. The rule of the Mughals and the British disappeared,” he said, and asked Udhayanidhi Stalin to refrain from making such statements against ’Sanatan Dharma’.

Asking if the DMK leader’s remarks was that of the Tamil Nadu government, the VHP leader said, “If it is so, we will tell the central government that Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution give every person the right to practise his religion. It is the duty of the government to protect it.”   “Such a call for eradicating ’Sanatan Dharma’ means that the Tamil Nadu government has deviated from the path of law and it is not following its constitutional responsibilities,” Kumar said.  “In such a situation, the Centre will have to think about options that it has,” he added.

With inputs from News18

