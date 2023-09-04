Delhi police FIR against Udhayanidhi

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who serves as a Minister in the Tamil Nadu government led by his father and Chief Minister MK Stalin, has been booked by Delhi police for his controversial remark on ‘Santana Dharma’. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader sparked a row on Saturday after he compared Sanatana Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria and said it is against the idea of social justice and must be “eradicated”.

Delhi police has filed a complaint against Udhayanidhi under sections 120B,153A, 295, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act for the “provocative, inciting, and defamatory statement against Sanatan Dharm.”

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The FIR was filed on the complaint of Supreme Court Advocate and Social Activist Vineet Jindal against the Tamil Nadu Sports Minister’s statement.

Udhayanidhi’s statement triggered a massive backlash on social media, with many questioning his knowledge of Sanatan Dharma and its deep-rooted connection with Tamil Nadu.

“In comparing Sanatana Dharma to a disease that must be eradicated, Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of CM MK Stalin, is denying Tamil history, culture, art, architecture, great gurus, ancient traditions, and connections to India as a whole. It is Tamil Nadu and India that he opposes,” posted Hindu scholar Dr David Frawley on X (Formally Twitter).

In comparing Sanatana Dharma to a disease that must be eradicated, Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of CM MK Stalin, is denying Tamil history, culture, art, architecture, great gurus, ancient traditions, and connections to India as a whole. It is Tamil Nadu and India that he opposes.— Dr David Frawley (@davidfrawleyved) September 3, 2023

Hindu Mahasabha President Swami Chakrapani also hit out at the Tamil Nadu minister and said the remark shows his ‘narrow-mindedness’.

“Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark shows his narrow-mindedness and the unholy alliance of INDIA parties. The INDIA alliance is not fighting with PM Modi and the BJP, they are fighting with ‘Sanatan Dharma’,” Chakrapani said.

Slamming Udhayanidhi for his remark, author Anand Ranganathan said Sanatan Dharma is an ‘idea’ and “ideas can never be eradicated.”