logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaSukhu’s HP govt reinstates Old Pension Scheme
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Sukhu’s HP govt reinstates Old Pension Scheme

The Old Pension Scheme was approved by the Himachal Pradesh government during its first cabinet meeting on Friday. The move was termed a “Lohri gift” to 1.36 lakh employees, who are currently registered under the New Pension Scheme.

When the new decision was taken, the employees were ecstatic and danced to the tune of local folk dance “Nati”. Various employees associations have hailed the decision and thanked the government.

The state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, however, accused the government of misleading the employees on the issue of OPS and said the Congress has failed to implement the guarantees promised by it in ten days and has even deferred the payment of arrears.

The Congress party had promised to take a decision to restore Old Pension Scheme (OPS) at the first meeting of the government and it stood by the promise.  The Cabinet also decided to adopt the Election Manifesto of the Congress party as policy document of the Government.

With inputs from News18

The post Sukhu’s HP govt reinstates Old Pension Scheme first appeared on IPA Newspack.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 