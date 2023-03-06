SUNeVision endeavours to expand footprints and innovate in the data centre market, empowering China enterprises to go global

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 March 2023 – SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. (‘SUNeVision’, SEHK: 1686), the number one data centre provider and connectivity hub in Hong Kong, has received a double win at the 17th China IDC Industry Annual Ceremony, including the ‘Best IDC Provider’ and ‘Trusted Partner of Chinese Companies Going Overseas’. The annual awards received over 200 outstanding projects from the data centre value chain. SUNeVision stands out in the awards for its quality, innovative data centre services and technology excellence. The company’s extensive experience in empowering China enterprises in going global has also been highly affirmed by the industry.

SUNeVision celebrates a double win at the 17th China IDC Industry Annual Ceremony. Coco Cheng, AVP of Business Development of SUNeVision, receives the awards on behalf of the company.

Crowned ‘Best IDC Provider’ for the 4th Consecutive Year for Asia’s No. 1 Connectivity

SUNeVision has been awarded the ‘Best IDC Provider’ for the fourth consecutive year, recognising its dedication and commitment to the IDC and data centre markets. SUNeVision provides carrier and cloud-neutral data centre services. MEGA-i, the most carrier-dense colocation site in the world 1, enables customers to interconnect with hundreds of connectivity partners. Its connectivity edge has been extended to other high-tier data centres to form the MEGA Campus. With world-class infrastructure and unparalleled connectivity, the company has been at the forefront of breakthrough innovations to drive customers’ sustainable business growth. The addition of carrier-neutral cable landing station HKIS-1 to the rich data centre ecosystem has further strengthened SUNeVision’s position as an Asia-leading connectivity hub.

First Triumph as ‘Trusted Partner of Chinese Companies Going Overseas’ for Supporting Go-global Strategies

SUNeVision possesses more than 20 years’ experience in data centre services, specialising in the entire lifecycle from design, procurement, management to operation. Riding on its best-in-class service and extensive industry experience, SUNeVision has been awarded ‘Trusted Partner of Chinese Companies Going Overseas’ for the first year, underscoring its excellent performance in driving global expansion of China enterprises built upon its innovative business strategies and next-generation infrastructure. Based in Hong Kong, SUNeVision’s robust data centre ecosystem comprises local, mainland and global telco carriers, service providers and other enterprises, connecting to major cities around the world through submarine cables, serving as the strategic springboard to global markets. With the upcoming launch of the two high-tier data centres MEGA Gateway and MEGA IDC, SUNeVision will further bridge the mainland and global markets by providing low-latency and high-performance connectivity.

SUNeVision Strategises with China’s Eastern Data and Western Computing Initiative, Driving the Digital Economy of Greater Bay Area

At the annual ceremony, SUNeVision delivered a keynote presentation about China’s Strategic Eastern Data and Western Computing Initiative. SUNeVision leverages its unique connectivity advantages to facilitate the interconnections for the national computing hub, driving the digital economy development of the Greater Bay Area. The addition of HKIS-1 and HKIS-2 cable landing stations provides robust connectivity and one-stop-shop solution, empowering China enterprises to go global.

Raymond Tong, Chief Executive Officer of SUNeVision said, ‘Recognised by the industry and our partners, we are honoured to win “Best IDC Provider” for the fourth consecutive year, together with the first triumph as “Trusted Partner of Chinese Companies Going Overseas” at the 17th China IDC Industry Annual Awards. The pre-eminent recognition is a testament to our forward-looking vision and innovative strategies aligning with our business objectives. SUNeVision will continue to expand data centre footprints and developments, encompassing the new high-tier data centres MEGA Gateway and MEGA IDC. This will further strengthen Hong Kong’s position as a strategic springboard to the mainland and global markets. We are also actively strategising with the national development blueprint to strengthen interconnections of the country.’

About SUNeVision

SUNeVision (SEHK: 1686), the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SEHK: 0016), is the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong. We provide industry-leading carrier and cloud-neutral data centre services with Asia’s number one connectivity. We connect providers of telecommunications, cloud, ISP, CDN, OTT from local, mainland China and global with enterprises of different businesses on our Asia leading data centre ecosystem.

SUNeVision forms MEGA Campus by extending the connectivity edge from highly connected MEGA-i to other high-tier data centres, including MEGA Gateway, MEGA IDC, MEGA Plus and MEGA Two. Facilities on MEGA Campus are interconnected through a dedicated dark fibre network and around 15,000 cross-connects. Together with City PoPs of major submarine cables in our facilities, we enable our customers for direct connections to multi-cloud platforms and multi-cloud exchanges with the best connectivity in town. The addition of cable landing stations HKIS-1 and HKIS-2 to our data centre portfolio will provide a one-stop-solution to cable owners and users, strengthening our position as the leading connectivity hub in Asia. We are committed to supporting Hong Kong as a regional information hub and a strategic gateway to mainland China.

For more information, please visit SUNeVision’s website, LinkedIn or WeChat.