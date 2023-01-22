Sunmood Divorce Consultancy Announces the Expansion of Customer Service Hours and the Implementation of a WhatsApp-based CRM System to Improve Divorce Services

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 January 2023 – Sunmood Divorce Consultancy, one of the leaders in divorce and family consultants industry ( 離婚手續 ), has announced the expansion of its customer service hours and improved the company’s communication technology. This strategic move is aimed at providing exceptional support to its valued customers in light of the ongoing pandemic. The company recognizes the significant impact the pandemic has had on business operations, and is committed to being available to its customers during these challenging time.

In addition to the expansion of customer service hours,Sunmood Divorce Consultancy has also introduced a new communication-based customer relationship management tool utilizing WhatsApp API. This move is in response to the increasing demand for the company’s divorce services. The new tool will streamline the operations and enhance the customer experience by providing a more efficient and convenient means of communication.

The company recognizes the importance of staying ahead of market trends and continuously improving its services. The integration of WhatsApp API into its customer relationship management system is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and its ability to adapt to the evolving needs of its customers. This new tool is expected to further improve customer satisfaction and support the growth of the company’s divorce services division. Some features about the new tool:

Chatbot integration: The ability to automate responses to common customer inquiries, such as business hours, pricing, and service availability.

Two-way messaging: The ability for customers to initiate conversations with the company and receive responses in real-time.

Multi-language support: The ability to communicate with customers in multiple languages, making the CRM tool accessible to a global audience.

Automated workflows: The ability to automate certain tasks, such as sending appointment reminders or follow-up messages.

Analytic and reporting: The ability to track customer interactions and gain insights into customer behavior and preferences.

Secure communication: End-to-end encryption to ensure customer data is secure.

Personalization: The ability to personalize the communication with customers by addressing them by name or creating a personal connection

Customizable Templates: The ability to create and use pre-written templates for common customer interactions.

About the company

Sunmood Divorce Consultancy is a leading provider of expert divorce consultation services ( 離婚手續). The company’s team of dedicated professionals are committed to guiding clients through the complex process of divorce, with a focus on providing personalized solutions for each client’s unique situation. Their range of services includes alimony ( 贍養費), child custody and China Hong Kong divorce proceedings. Sunmood

“We now have a team ready to help with divorce questions 24/7, using advanced technology,” said Kate Lai, Director of Divorce Consulting. “We always put our clients first. Our experts have a lot of knowledge about divorce and can provide good solutions. We look at each client’s specific situation, come up with plans, solve problems and anticipate needs to get the best results for our clients.”

