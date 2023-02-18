logo
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachSunstone Metals hits gold and copper on edge of massive T2 target at El Palmar
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Sunstone Metals hits gold and copper on edge of massive T2 target at El Palmar

Media OutReach Logo New
Melbourne, Victoria – News Direct – 17 February 2023 – Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) MD Malcolm Norris tells Proactive the company has received “extremely promising” gold and copper assays from drilling at the large T2 geophysical anomaly at El Palmar porphyry gold-copper discovery in northern Ecuador. The first three holes drilled at the new target have returned broad gold and copper intersections from the top and the edge of the target.
PressReleaseTMPiu3QcA.jpg

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Featured
Biz Tech
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India