Swire Properties’ Taikoo Place Embraces Workplace Wellness with an Indoor Golf Tournament and 8-Hour Charity Spin Exclusively Designed for Tenants

Hong Kong cycling legend Wong Kam-po supported and 18 tenant companies of Taikoo Place took part in the two corporate events, raising HK$508,519 for Laureus Sport for Good Foundation to empower young people

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 November 2022 – Global businesses have been shifting towards “flight-to-quality” to pursue smart and future-ready options in planning. The office market is no exception, with workplaces being expected to support business developments as well as talents’ wellbeing. With the long-term Placemaking approach to designing office communities, Swire Properties is well positioned to provide sustainable workspaces fit for the future. From curating public art, providing community cultural programmes to organising wellness-focused tenant engagement initiatives, tenants at Taikoo Place are well supported to embrace work-life balance.

This month, as the finale of this year’s “+UP! Better Living Pop-ups” programme, Taikoo Place hosted two wellness-inspired tenant engagement events at ArtisTree – the inaugural “Corporate Wellness Challenge: Indoor Golf Tournament” on 10-11 November, and the ever-popular “Corporate Wellness Challenge: 8-Hour Charity Spin” today, which was honourably graced by the presence of Mr. Wong Kam-po, Hong Kong cycling legend and ambassador of Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, who officiated at the ceremony.

Not only did the events promote personal wellbeing at work, but also raised money for the international charity, Laureus Sport for Good Foundation which was founded under the patronage of Nelson Mandela to improve mental health and wellbeing of young people in Hong Kong through sports and physical activities. The events received overwhelming responses from more than 350 tenant-athletes from 18 tenant companies, raising HK$508,519, of which HK$350,000 was donated by Swire Properties. Prizes in different categories including the highest fundraising team award were also given out to recognize and encourage sportsmanship and generosity.

Robbie McRobbie, representative of Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, said: “Sport has the power to change, inspire and unite people. The charity partnership with Swire Properties allows Laureus to keep giving back to Hong Kong and improving young people’s lives through sports.”

Wong Kam-po, ambassador of Laureus Sport for Good Foundation and Hong Kong’s first World Champion cyclist, said: “Cycling requires determination and a never give up spirit, and these are some of the mottos that keep me going in the sport that I love. We are delighted that Swire Properties organised this meaningful event to raise money for charity by harnessing the power of sport. We hope the general public will continue to support the charitable work that Laureus Sport for Good does in improving and supporting young people’s mental health and well-being.”

Priscilla Li, General Manager of Taikoo Place, Swire Properties, said: “We’re proud to host meaningful tenant engagement events that help to nurture the wellness of the greater Taikoo Place community whilst be able to also contribute for a good cause. The future of way of work is dynamic and fast-moving. And these fantastic events are some of the best examples showcasing our continuous commitment to Placemaking, which set us apart in providing unrivalled beyond-the-office experiences in Hong Kong.”

Embrace a sustainable workplace wellbeing

Held on 10 – 11 November, the inaugural “Corporate Wellness Challenge: Indoor Golf Tournament” at ArtisTree had attracted golf lovers from companies based in Taikoo Place who formed corporate teams to compete with each other in a friendly 9-hole golf scramble.

This was followed by the ever-popular “Corporate Wellness Challenge: 8-Hour Charity Spin” taking place today, where riders formed corporate teams to complete an eight-hour non-stop endurance “spinathon” on stationary professional road bikes under an energetic setting in ArtisTree.

Hashtag: #SwireProperties #TaikooPlace

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ArtisTree

Touring exhibitions, unique dance performances, intimate concerts, exclusive Open Rehearsal Series, multi-disciplinary arts festivals – and more. At ArtisTree, the possibilities are endless. Swire Properties’ commitment to supporting Hong Kong’s arts and culture scene saw the introduction of ArtisTree to Taikoo Place in 2008. Relocated to its new home in June 2017, ArtisTree is equipped with theatre-standard lighting and professional audio-visual technologies, allowing the multipurpose venue to welcome a host of innovative artforms, becoming centrestage for experimental productions and a platform for artistic expression for both local and international talent. ArtisTree also serves as the perfect venue for tenant engagement programmes, corporate and commercial events.

About Taikoo Place

Recognised as one of Hong Kong’s best-planned business hubs, Swire Properties’ Taikoo Place is home to over 300 multinational corporations, including many Fortune 500 companies. The first business hub in Hong Kong to be fully equipped with the 5G network, the portfolio houses more than 35,000 office workers, offering over 7 million sq ft. It comprises a network of ten office towers including One Taikoo Place – the first commercial building in Hong Kong to obtain a triple Platinum rating (WELL, BEAM Plus and LEED Final Platinum certification), and Two Taikoo Place, completed in September 2022. Two Taikoo Place is the first building in Hong Kong to be awarded “Platinum” certifications for both WiredScore and SmartScore. A wide range of business and leisure amenities are situated within the area, including multipurpose venue ArtisTree, the flexible workspace Blueprint, the private members’ club The Refinery, the landscaped garden Taikoo Park, and a variety of restaurants and cafes. Within a five-minute walking distance are the shopping mall Cityplaza, lifestyle hotel EAST Hong Kong, and EAST Residences.

Visit Taikoo Place’s website at www.taikooplace.com.

About Swire Properties

Swire Properties develops and manages commercial, retail, hotel and residential properties, with a particular focus on mixed-use developments in prime locations at major mass transportation intersections. Swire Properties is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and its investment portfolio in Hong Kong comprises Taikoo Place, Pacific Place, Cityplaza and Citygate. The Company’s completed portfolio in Hong Kong comprises approximately 15.8 million sq ft (approximately 1.5 million sqm) of space.

In the Chinese Mainland, Swire Properties has six completed projects in operation in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu – predominately retail-led mixed-use developments. They include Taikoo Li Sanlitun and INDIGO in Beijing, HKRI Taikoo Hui and Taikoo Li Qiantan in Shanghai, Taikoo Hui Guangzhou and Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu. INDIGO Phase Two in Beijing and Taikoo Li Xi’an are currently under development. The Company’s completed portfolio in the Chinese Mainland comprises approximately 14 million sq ft (approximately 1.3 million sqm) of space.

In addition to Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland, the Company has investments in the United States, Indonesia and Vietnam.

2022 is Swire Properties’ 50th anniversary. Throughout the year, the Company will be celebrating its achievements and the core values that have underpinned its success, over the past five decades, under the theme of “ORIGINAL. ALWAYS”. “ORIGINAL” captures Swire Properties’ forward-looking and innovative spirit, and “ALWAYS” refers to the Company’s long-term commitment and trusted reputation. A range of special events and campaigns will be launched to celebrate this milestone.

Visit Swire Properties’ website at www.swireproperties.com.