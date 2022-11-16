Taiwanese gourmet food truck in Korea!! Inviting you to enjoy nostalgic Taiwanese delicacies

Tourism Bureau Taiwanese gourmet food truck activity KV

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 16 November 2022 – To celebrate the reopening of Taiwan’s borders, after Tourism Bureau spokescouple Kim Jae-woo and his wife’s IG live broadcast in Shilin Night Market, the Tourism Bureau invited them to attend the Taiwanese food truck event. Those who want to enjoy complimentary bubble tea and miner’s bento can do so via SNS upload by following on-site instructions!

The food truck begins its tour from Busan on November 16th, passing through Daegu on the 17th, Gwangju on the 18th, and reaching its final destination in Seoul on the 19th & 20th. The food truck serves lunch and dinner daily, where Oh!Bear, the Tourism Bureau’s mascot, and Kim Jae-woo and his wife will also attend the function. Please refer to the Instagram account of Taiwan Tourism Bureau (https://www.instagram.com/taiwantour_kr/) for further details. This is an event that is not to be missed for travel enthusiasts and fans of Taiwan!

Taiwan resumed visa-free and quarantine-free entry on October 13th, hence travel agencies have launched promotional events and tour packages. Besides night market delicacies, numerous restaurants throughout Taiwan (Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung) have earned Michelin stars in 2022. So come to Taiwan now to savor a wide selection of gourmet food! Keep a close eye on the Instagram account of Taiwan Tourism Bureau – see you at the Taiwanese food truck!