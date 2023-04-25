Take the Magic Everywhere You Go with 7-Eleven’s All-New Disney 100th Anniversary Collectible Series of 8 Portable 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets Featuring Beloved Disney and Pixar Characters

The “3-in-1 Match & Go Set” comes in two different designs: the “Eco Tote Set” and the “Zip-Up Pouch Set.” Each set comprises three unique items with different shapes, designs, and functions, together with a high-quality carabiner clip for easy attachment.
The “Eco Tote Set” includes a cute head-shaped pouch, an eco-friendly shopping bag, a card holder and a carabiner clip. The pouch features one of four beloved characters – Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Sulley, or Edna Mode – and the shopping bag and special Disney 100th Anniversary cardholder are both decorated with fun Disney character patterns.
The “Zip-Up Pouch Set” is a treat for any Disney fan, comprising an endearing head-shaped pouch, a zip-up pouch, a lightweight card holder and a carabiner clip. The head-shaped pouch features the likes of Chip ‘n Dale, Stitch, Lotso, or Alien, while the rectangular zip-up pouch sports a vibrant design created with an array of cartoon characters. The Disney 100th Anniversary Special Edition card holder is a fashion must-have and highly collectible, showcasing a silver cartoon character silhouette and the “Disney100” logo. These cute yet practical accessories will be sure to add some style to your day!
The 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets will be available at 7-Eleven starting from 7am on 26 April, so be sure to visit your nearest 7-Eleven to grab these limited-edition Disney 100th Anniversary collectibles and start your own magical journey with your favourite Disney characters!
3-in-1 Match & Go Set Product Details
This set contains a Mickey-shaped pouch you can clip onto your handbag or backpack. The set also includes a black eco shopping bag and a classic red card holder. The special 100th anniversary edition card holder features a silver silhouette of Mickey Mouse and the ‘Disney100’ anniversary logo. So, let’s all celebrate this special moment in style!
Spring has sprung with this vibrant orange and yellow eco shopping bag, perfect for fun days out. The set also includes a blue card holder adorned with a charming Donald Duck design as well as a head-shaped pouch of everyone’s favourite duck, ensuring he’s always by your side.
Do you ever feel uninspired to work out solo? Sulley from Monsters, Inc. is here to give you a boost of energy! His head-shaped pouch can hold your tissues and doubles as a cool AirPods holder that you can clip to your water bottle using the carabiner. After exercising, just stash your sports stuff in the eco-bag and let Sulley be your workout buddy to keep you on track!
The only design in the collection to feature a human cartoon character, this set includes a spacious eco shopping bag that you can fold and store in the Edna Mode head-shaped pouch for safekeeping. A must-have for any homemaker!
The head-shaped pouch is a real standout in the collection boasting the only double-sided design with Chip on one side and Dale on the other. The bright orange and yellow zip-up pouch makes for a great pencil case to store stationery and other small items. Add some fun to your school day with this super cute accessory!
Carry your essentials – including cash, tissues, ID cards and more – in style with this elegant pale purple zip-up pouch. The cute Stitch head-shaped pouch is perfect for keeping a few tissues handy and can be attached to the back of your phone along with the zip-up pouch, making it easy to take Stitch with you wherever you go and brighten up your day.
The adorable and fluffy pink Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear is the star of this set! The cute Lotso head-shaped tissue packet can be attached to your bag as a decoration, while the zip-up pouch is perfect for storing makeup and other essentials in your bag. The slim and light pink card holder features a silver silhouette of Lotso and the “Disney100” logo, making it a must-have for any girl on the go!
Turn heads with this eye-catching set featuring Toy Story’s beloved three-eyed alien! The green and blue colour scheme is not only adorable, but it also keeps all your travel must-haves organised. The blue zip-up pouch holds your on-the-go essentials, the green card holder keeps your important cards safe, and the head-shaped pouch is ideal for storing small items like hand sanitiser. Jet-set in style with this must-have set!
| 3-in-1 Match & Go Set Individual Item Dimensions
WARNING
USE AND CARE
| 3-in-1 Match & Go Set Collectible Programme details:
Stamp distribution details:
Redemption details:
Exclusive yuu Member Offer 1 – 3-in-1 Match & Go Set Redemption:
Exclusive yuu Member Offer 2 – Limited Edition Special Set Pre-order:
| 1 Match & Go Magical Set
Including the below 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets:
#1 Mickey Mouse Eco Tote Set
#2 Donald Duck Eco Tote Set
#7 Toy Story’s Lotso Zip-Up Pouch Set
#8 Toy Story’s Alien Zip-Up Pouch Set
| 1 Match & Go Wonders Set
Including the below 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets:
#3 Monsters, Inc.’s Sulley Eco Tote Set
#4 The Incredibles’ Edna Mode Eco Tote Set
#5 Chip ‘n Dale Zip-Up Pouch Set
#6 Stitch Zip-Up Pouch Set
For the Limited Edition Special Sets, customers can choose between the “Match & Go Magical Set” or the “Match & Go Wonders Set”. Each set contains four designated 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets. The “Match & Go Magical Set” contains the Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck Eco-Tote Sets, and Toy Story’s Lotso and Alien Zip-Up Pouch Sets. The “Match & Go Wonders Set” contains the Monsters, Inc.’s Sulley and The Incredibles’ Edna Mode Eco Tote Sets, and Chip ‘n Dale and Stitch Zip-Up Pouch Sets.
3-in-1 Match & Go Set designs inside either box set cannot be selected.
This offer is applicable to 7-Eleven stores in Hong Kong and Macau (excluding Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre and Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk).
* Transactions at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk are excluded.
#Excluding the purchase of 7-Eleven Pre-order items, yuu Pre-order items, cigarettes, milk powder, diapers, collectible programme redemption items, online game cards, mobile prepaid sim/mobile sim cards/value-added coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps, and plastic shopping bag charges. Also excluding payment for the following services including but not limited to: Octopus last 10 transactions printout, prepayment, Pin-On-Receipt, bill payment, donation, top up (including but not limited to Octopus, Macau Pass/MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Tap & Go, TNG, and other e-wallets), fax & photocopying, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return, locker services, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry etc. For more details, please visit our website.Hashtag: #7ElevenHK #Disney #Disney100 #MatchandGo #MickeyMouse #DonaldDuck #MonstersInc #Sulley #TheIncredibles #Edna #ChipnDale #Stitch #ToyStory #Lotso #Alien
