Tanoto Foundation Highlights Need to Catalyse Funding to Address Social Challenges

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA Media OutReach – 30 June 2023 – Speaking at the Asian Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN) Global Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Belinda Tanoto, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Tanoto Foundation, highlighted the need to further catalyse different kinds of funding to address pressing social needs.

“In developing countries, it is important to mobilize different types of funding from a range of sources to address social problems. This can come from Governments, philanthropic organisations, development agencies or the private sector. Given the relatively limited availability of philanthropic capital, we need to catalyse and attract other types of funding to address social problems”.

Belinda was delivering the keynote speech at the recent conference, on the topic ‘Philanthropic Organisations’ Role in Catalysing Impact Investing’. Held in partnership with Yayasan Hasanah, the foundation of Khazanah Nasional, the Malaysian government’s sovereign wealth fund, the AVPN Global Conference 2023 included a dedicated ‘Impact Investing Day’, which brought together asset managers, investors and philanthropy organizations from around the region.

Ms. Tanoto highlighted the Tanoto Foundation Professorship in Cardiovascular Medicine at the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, saying the professorship, supported by the initial grant by Tanoto Foundation, had become a catalyst to unlock additional investments to help address healthcare needs. “The world needs more of this type of capital – flexible, patient, long term, early stage capital, which is best provided by foundations and philanthropy organizations,” she said.

She also spoke about Tanoto Foundation’s efforts in the areas of leadership development and early childhood education and development, especially in terms of how the Foundation uses its expertise and resources to bring together stakeholders to work together to address specific challenges, such as stunting.

“In Indonesia, we work closely with both the national government, to advocate for policy reforms and systems change, as well as local governments, to strengthen their capacity to deliver services. We also actively shape the policies and programs to tackle stunting by creating working groups and forums, bringing together different stakeholders – like the World Bank, UNICEF, universities, think tanks, non-profits, corporates, to work together and build the whole field around early childhood education and development,” she said.

Separately, the Hasanah Forum, the biggest national social impact conference in Malaysia, was held in partnership with the AVPN Global Conference at the same location. Dr. J. Satrijo Tanudjojo, Global CEO, Tanoto Foundation, was among the speakers on panel discussing ‘People & Leadership: Nurturing Courageous Leaders’ at the Asian Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN) Global Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia this week.

In his remarks on leadership, Dr. J. Satrijo Tanudjojo said: “Courageous leadership is about having the willingness to take risks and make difficult decisions for the greater good. It’s also about having a clear vision, inspiring and empowering others, and leading by example. Philanthropy needs courageous leaders who demonstrate action, and have the vision to change systems and include diverse perspectives”.

Other speakers on the panel included: Prof. Tan Sri Dr. Jemilah Mahmood, Executive Director, Sunway Centre for Planetary Health, Sunway University Malaysia; Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, Chairman, WWF Malaysia; and Dato’ Shahira Ahmed Bazari, Trustee & Managing Director, Yayasan Hasanah.

About Tanoto Foundation:

Tanoto Foundation is an independent philanthropic organization in the field of education founded by Sukanto Tanoto and Tinah Bingei Tanoto in 1981 on the belief that every person should have the opportunity to realize his or her full potential. Tanoto Foundation’s programs stem from the belief that quality education accelerates equal opportunity. We harness the transformative power of education to realize people’s potential and improve life through quality education from an early age to productive age.