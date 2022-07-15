TECNO CAMON 19 Releases in India! The Best Partner to Get Artistic with Night Photography

NEWDELHI, INDIA – Media OutReach – 15 July 2022 – On July 12, TECNO released the CAMON 19 in India. Describing in one sentence – it features fashion aesthetics combined with cool technology.

CAMON 19, a high-performance, high-value smartphone designed for Gen Z, won the German iF Design Awards 2022 with the industry-first slimmest bezel of 0.98mm. Holding the rear shell with 200 million stars diamonds is like holding the entire milky way in hands. It has three options: Eco Black, Sea Salt White, and Geometric Green.

In addition to the stylish appearance, CAMON 19’s professional camera is powerful. Its lens adds white pixel to the traditional RGB to form an RGBW pixel arrangement, and uses ISOCELL to improve light sensitivity and reduce light crosstalk. RGBW technology, hailed as another major progress of mobile cameras, takes the new generation of mobile cameras closer to professional ones. This new technology can highlight the natural features and colors of portraits in low light and night conditions, bringing users subtle night shooting experience.

As the industry-first 64MP Triple Rear Camera with RGBW sensor, it can easily shoot pictures at night. Simply with the night mode and multiple night mode filters like cyberpunk can users get the best lowlight pictures through RGBW so that CAMON 19 enables everyone to shoot night scenes bright and clear enough and undistorted. With amazing portraits, CAMON 19 will surely increase social media followers of users.

Furthermore, CAMON 19 equipped with 5000mAh battery and offers 18W Fast Charging. Users can enjoy level up speed with ultra large 11GB RAM memory fusion as well. The quality of CAMON 19 is guaranteed, and it has passed TÜV Rheinland certified for Blue Light and Widevine l1 certified for 1080P OTT Contents consumption.

India’s Gen Z always looking for new social connections, but few smartphones can capture their glamour at night or lowlight environment. After discovering the pain point of night shooting, TECNO is committed to solving the problem of blurred focus due to dark light, and finally developed CAMON 19, the best partner to get artistic with night photography.

In a nutshell, it has made remarkable improvements in photography, trend and technology. With the strength of fashion technology, CAMON 19 has become the first choice for India’s Gen Z, which is currently available for order in India.

