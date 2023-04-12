Tejashwi says BJP afraid of 2024 elections

RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav Tuesday attacked the Centre after his questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, saying all this will continue till the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as the BJP-led government was “afraid” of the election.

He was questioned for about nine hours at ED’s office here in the money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

The 33-year-old son of RJD president and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad reached the federal agency’s office in central Delhi in a motorcade around 10:45 am.

The agency recorded his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he left the office around 9 pm, officials said. In between, he went for an about hour-long lunch break.

Speaking with reporters after his questioning, Yadav said, “We had said when our (Mahagathbandhan) government was being formed in Bihar that all this will continue. It will continue till 2024 because they (the BJP) are afraid of 2024.”

“Don’t want to comment much as everyone knows, it is not a new thing. The same questions are asked and the answers also remain the same, there is nothing new,” he said.

Asserting that there has been no wrongdoing and there was no substance in the case against him, the Bihar deputy chief minister said, “When nothing has happened, what punishment will they give?”

“The People of Bihar and the country know the environment prevailing in the country. The main concern for them (BJP) is Bihar,” he said.

The CBI had last month questioned the RJD leader in connection with this case. The ED lodged a separate case under the criminal sections of the PMLA based on the CBI FIR.