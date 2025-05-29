Telegram Secures $1.7 Billion via Convertible Bonds Amid Legal Scrutiny

Messaging platform Telegram has successfully raised $1.7 billion through a convertible bond issuance, aiming to refinance existing debt and bolster its financial position. The five-year notes offer a 9% annual coupon and include a provision allowing bondholders to convert their holdings into equity at a 20% discount if Telegram proceeds with an initial public offering before maturity.

A significant portion of the proceeds, approximately $955 million, is earmarked to repurchase outstanding bonds from a 2021 issuance set to mature in March 2026. Telegram had previously repurchased around $400 million of this debt using internal funds. The remaining funds from the new bond sale will support the company’s operational expansion and strategic initiatives.

The bond offering attracted substantial interest from institutional investors. Existing backers like BlackRock and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company participated, alongside new entrants such as hedge fund Citadel. The high yield and potential for equity conversion made the bonds particularly appealing to investors seeking both income and growth opportunities.

Telegram’s financial performance has shown marked improvement. In 2024, the company reported a profit of $540 million on revenues of $1.4 billion, a significant turnaround from a loss of $173 million on $342 million in revenue the previous year. Projections for 2025 indicate a profit exceeding $700 million on revenues of $2 billion, driven by diversified income streams including advertising, in-app purchases, and premium subscriptions.

A notable contributor to Telegram’s revenue growth is a $300 million partnership with Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence firm, xAI. Under this agreement, Telegram will distribute xAI’s chatbot, Grok, within its platform, receiving compensation in both cash and equity. This collaboration signifies Telegram’s foray into integrating advanced AI technologies to enhance user engagement and service offerings.

Despite these financial strides, Telegram faces legal challenges. CEO Pavel Durov is currently under investigation in France for allegedly failing to cooperate with authorities probing illegal activities on the platform. Durov, who has been released on bail, is restricted from leaving France without official permission. His request to travel to the United States for investor meetings was denied by French prosecutors, citing insufficient justification. Durov maintains that Telegram has complied with all legal obligations and expresses uncertainty over the basis of the charges.

These legal issues have not deterred investor confidence. The successful bond issuance reflects a strong belief in Telegram’s growth trajectory and financial stability. The company’s user base continues to expand, with over 1 billion monthly active users and a doubling of paid subscribers to more than 15 million in the past year.