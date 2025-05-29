logo
VinFast Finds Strategic Opening in Gulf's EV Shift

The Gulf nations offer more than growth potential. For VinFast, it presents a well-timed opportunity to expand into a region that’s actively investing in clean transportation while remaining open to new players.

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 May 2025 – Gulf countries are reinventing themselves, quickly. They are now investing in cleaner energy, modern infrastructure, and long-term economic resilience. National strategies like UAE Vision 2031 and Qatar Vision 2030 are pushing change across energy, transport, and technology.

VinFast officially launched in the Middle East in October 2024.
Electric vehicles can play an important part in this shift. They support environmental goals and open up new industrial opportunities, helping to build new value chains and attract long-term investment. What’s more, people in the region are already warming up to EVs.

In the UAE, for example, 63% of residents want EVs to be their main way of getting around by 2025, according to a YouGov survey[1]. Around 73% believe that by 2028, charging stations will be available every few kilometers. These findings show that consumers are ready for change and already have expectations for the infrastructure. They’re looking for reliable options, and they’re open to new brands that can deliver quality and long-term support.

Governments are playing an active role in speeding up this transition, in part to prepare for a post-oil future. Countries across the Gulf are investing in EV strategies as part of their broader economic diversification plans. Qatar’s EV Strategy 2021 is already showing results. Over 70% of its public buses are now electric[2], and its policies promote local assembly, training, and infrastructure partnerships. Oman is also making progress, with initiatives like Net Zero 3 aimed at cutting emissions and reducing fuel use. The country plans to have at least 22,000 EVs on the road by 2040 and to phase out fossil fuel vehicles by 2050[3].

From a bird’s eye view, these policies reflect broader national and regional goals to diversify the economy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Meeting those goals requires partners who can contribute to more than just car sales, leading governments to look for companies that will help build service networks, support local jobs, and stay for the long term.

The call for growth in untapped markets is proving irresistible to international brands. One of them is VinFast, the best-selling car brand in Vietnam. It is stepping into this space with the right offer at the right time, bringing more than ambition. The company has already opened a dealership in downtown Dubai and launched a showroom in Muscat. Its models are smart, practical, and priced to attract high-paying consumers.

The Gulf’s EV market is still developing, which gives early entrants like VinFast a real advantage. There’s space to build customer trust, establish brand recognition, and help shape the expectations of a new generation of EV buyers. By coming in early and backing up its presence with reliable service and local engagement, VinFast can stand out in a space that is filling up fast.

For VinFast, a global brand that has established a presence in more than a dozen countries, the Gulf nations and the broader Middle East region are not merely another stop on the map. They represent a strategic move that aligns with both what the company offers and what the region needs. Demand is rising. Policies are in place. And the door is wide open.

