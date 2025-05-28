logo
Just in:
Moonkie Unveils Hug & Go Toddler Backpack Ahead of International Children’s Day // OPEC+ Maintains Output Targets Amid Market Uncertainty // CUHK Faculty of Law: Pioneering Legal Education with Global Impact and Research Excellence // Organic Maps Fork Spurs Governance Debate // How Object 1 Is Redefining Industry Recognition in Real Estate // Kuwait’s Fiscal Gap to Widen Amid Oil Price Pressures and Spending Rigidities // Microsoft Unveils New Terminal-Based Editor for Windows and Linux // VinFast Finds Strategic Opening in Gulf’s EV Shift // Empowering UAE’s SMEs through M&A Expertise // Humansa and i-Cognitio Sciences Unveil the World’s First AI-Powered Retinal Imaging for Alzheimer’s Risk Detection // Morgan Stanley Rejects Dutch Tax Evasion Claims // Israeli Genocide In Gaza Is A Reminder Of Atrocities Perpetrated By Nazis On Jews // Cetus Protocol Breach Exposes $260 Million in Sui-Based Assets // Unleash AI’s Infinite Potential: AI+ Power 2025, Hong Kong’s Premier AI Application Exhibition, Lands June 5-6 // Russia Authorises Crypto Derivatives for Select Investors // CGTN: Sci-fi becomes reality: China’s groundbreaking humanoid fighting championship captivates global audiences // AVIS Singapore Leads Car Rental Industry with ISO 45001 Certification // Google Unveils Stitch, Replacing Galileo AI with Gemini-Powered Design Tool // Areal Chain Announces Launch of Layer 1 Blockchain at Crypto Expo Dubai 2025 // Arup experts share trends shaping the future of rail at Asia Pacific Rail //
Peer to Peer
0 likes

Telegram Secures $300 Million Deal to Integrate Musk’s Grok AI

Telegram has entered into a one-year agreement with Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, to integrate the Grok chatbot into its messaging platform, which boasts over one billion users globally. Under the terms of the deal, Telegram will receive $300 million in a combination of cash and equity, along with 50% of the revenue generated from xAI subscriptions sold through the app.

This partnership marks a significant expansion for Grok, which was previously available exclusively to premium subscribers of X . By integrating Grok into Telegram, xAI aims to broaden its user base and compete more directly with established AI chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announced the collaboration on X, highlighting the strategic move to enhance user engagement through advanced AI capabilities. The integration of Grok into Telegram is expected to provide users with a more interactive and intelligent messaging experience, leveraging Grok’s ability to generate text, understand images, and summarise conversations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The financial structure of the deal underscores the growing value of AI integration in messaging platforms. The $300 million investment from xAI not only provides Telegram with substantial capital but also aligns both companies’ interests through the shared revenue model. This approach reflects a broader trend in the tech industry, where companies seek to monetise AI tools by embedding them into widely used applications.

Grok’s integration into Telegram comes amid a competitive landscape for AI chatbots. xAI, founded by Elon Musk in 2023, has rapidly developed Grok to offer features such as web search results, PDF uploads, and image understanding. The chatbot is designed to provide responses with a touch of wit and humour, distinguishing it from more conventional AI assistants.

The rollout of Grok on Telegram also raises questions about content moderation and user data privacy. Telegram has faced scrutiny in the past for its approach to content oversight, and the addition of an AI chatbot with unfiltered responses could attract further attention from regulators and watchdogs. xAI has previously faced criticism for Grok’s use of user data from X, leading to investigations by European privacy regulators.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Biz Tech
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Business
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
CUHK Faculty of Law: Pioneering Legal Education with Global Impact and Research Excellence // CGTN: Sci-fi becomes reality: China’s groundbreaking humanoid fighting championship captivates global audiences // Web-Based Operating System Transforms Digital Access // OPEC+ Maintains Output Targets Amid Market Uncertainty // ADNOC Drilling Secures Majority Stake in SLB’s Gulf Operations // VinFast Finds Strategic Opening in Gulf’s EV Shift // AVIS Singapore Leads Car Rental Industry with ISO 45001 Certification // Kuwait’s Fiscal Gap to Widen Amid Oil Price Pressures and Spending Rigidities // Telegram Secures $1.7 Billion via Convertible Bonds Amid Legal Scrutiny // Morgan Stanley Rejects Dutch Tax Evasion Claims // Empowering UAE’s SMEs through M&A Expertise // Impeachment Rarely Works As An Effective Deterrent Against Judicial Misconduct // Google Unveils Stitch, Replacing Galileo AI with Gemini-Powered Design Tool // Cetus Protocol Breach Exposes $260 Million in Sui-Based Assets // Arup experts share trends shaping the future of rail at Asia Pacific Rail // Israeli Genocide In Gaza Is A Reminder Of Atrocities Perpetrated By Nazis On Jews // How Object 1 Is Redefining Industry Recognition in Real Estate // Marines Forge Ahead with AI-Driven Transformation Strategy // Microsoft Unveils New Terminal-Based Editor for Windows and Linux // Mubadala’s $1bn Sukuk Sale Sees Strong Investor Demand //