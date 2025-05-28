Telegram Secures $300 Million Deal to Integrate Musk’s Grok AI

Telegram has entered into a one-year agreement with Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, to integrate the Grok chatbot into its messaging platform, which boasts over one billion users globally. Under the terms of the deal, Telegram will receive $300 million in a combination of cash and equity, along with 50% of the revenue generated from xAI subscriptions sold through the app.

This partnership marks a significant expansion for Grok, which was previously available exclusively to premium subscribers of X . By integrating Grok into Telegram, xAI aims to broaden its user base and compete more directly with established AI chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announced the collaboration on X, highlighting the strategic move to enhance user engagement through advanced AI capabilities. The integration of Grok into Telegram is expected to provide users with a more interactive and intelligent messaging experience, leveraging Grok’s ability to generate text, understand images, and summarise conversations.

The financial structure of the deal underscores the growing value of AI integration in messaging platforms. The $300 million investment from xAI not only provides Telegram with substantial capital but also aligns both companies’ interests through the shared revenue model. This approach reflects a broader trend in the tech industry, where companies seek to monetise AI tools by embedding them into widely used applications.

Grok’s integration into Telegram comes amid a competitive landscape for AI chatbots. xAI, founded by Elon Musk in 2023, has rapidly developed Grok to offer features such as web search results, PDF uploads, and image understanding. The chatbot is designed to provide responses with a touch of wit and humour, distinguishing it from more conventional AI assistants.

The rollout of Grok on Telegram also raises questions about content moderation and user data privacy. Telegram has faced scrutiny in the past for its approach to content oversight, and the addition of an AI chatbot with unfiltered responses could attract further attention from regulators and watchdogs. xAI has previously faced criticism for Grok’s use of user data from X, leading to investigations by European privacy regulators.