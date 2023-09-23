logo
Just in:
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Saudi Arabia’s National Day reception in Dubai // Hamdan bin Zayed visits 2nd Liwa Date Festival and Auction // How Adaptive Reuse Transforms Communities // The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Property and Facility Management Division Conference 2023 “Explored the Next Generation of Smart Property & Facility Management in Greater Bay Area” // RSS Pushed Modi Govt To Pass Women’s Reservation Bill Before 2024 Polls // ECO Clean Office and Helpling Join Hands to Revolutionise Home Services // UK charges 5 with spying // Ajit faction’s disqualification plea against Sharad camp // Dubai ranks first in Arab world, fifth globally on Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 23 Sep 2023 // The “Asian Games Letterbox” Malaysia Stop Concludes with Resounding Success, with Great Anticipation from the Local Populace for the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 // Insult to parliament, says Congress // Historic Women’s Bill Clears Parliament, Opposition Wants Caste Sub-Quota // Women’s Bill to dominate Modi’s poll campaigns // CDFI joins forces with UnionPay International to launch dual shopping privileges to revitalize retailing in Hong Kong and Macau // Vietnam embassy celebrates National Day and 30th Anniversary of Vietnam-UAE ties // BJP Could Land In Trouble In 2024 Election On Women’s Reservation // Opposition wants Bidhuri remarks to go to privileges panel // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 22 Sep 2023 // Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends reception for Sultan Al Neyadi in Al Ain //
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachThe “Asian Games Letterbox” Malaysia Stop Concludes with Resounding Success, with Great Anticipation from the Local Populace for the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

The “Asian Games Letterbox” Malaysia Stop Concludes with Resounding Success, with Great Anticipation from the Local Populace for the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 23 September 2023 – To better propagate the spirit of the Asian Games and foster greater understanding among the Asian people of both the Games and China, the “Asian Games Letterbox” is an initiative under the esteemed guidance of the Publicity Department of the CPC Hangzhou Municipal Committee and the Information Office of the Zhejiang Provincial Government; Phoenix Satellite Television and ifeng.com invite local people across multiple nations and regions in Asia to handwrite messages of goodwill for the Asian Games.

“Following this prolonged wait, I firmly believe that the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 and the city of Hangzhou itself will assuredly bestow upon the entire Asian continent a delightful surprise,” one Chinese expatriate who has been engaged in business in Malaysia for several decades remarked to reporters during their participation in the “Asian Games Letterbox” event.

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 16, 2023, just one week before the commencement of the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, the “Asian Games Letterbox” initiative arrived at its third destination, Malaysia. Early that day, the “Asian Games Letterbox” stationed at renowned landmarks such as the Petronas Twin Towers, Merdeka Square, Central Market, The Starhill, and Pavilion KL in Kuala Lumpur, were officially inaugurated in Malaysia. As soon as this event was launched, it rapidly disseminated within the local Malaysian Chinese social circles and across social media platforms, garnering enthusiastic participation from many overseas compatriots and local residents in Malaysia.

During an interview with the “Global Insights”, a Malaysian citizen expressed, “Through the city brochures of Hangzhou, I have gained a deeper understanding of this enchanting city. I hope to have the opportunity to personally visit Hangzhou in the future to experience the allure of this beautiful city. I also wish that, amidst their athletic pursuits, the athletes could visit Hangzhou, feeling the warmth and hospitality of the Chinese people.”

The Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 has seen over 12,500 athletes register for participation, marking the largest-scale Asian Games in history and a monumental sporting extravaganza across the entire Asian continent. Malaysia’s delegation boasts traditional strengths in sports such as badminton and squash, and in this Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, they are setting their sights on gold medals in these disciplines.

A local resident in Malaysia said, “In the past, we had top-tier badminton athletes like Lee Chong Wei, and even though he has retired, I still have faith that our badminton players can achieve outstanding results in this Asian Games Hangzhou 2022; I am well aware of China’s prowess in badminton as well, and I hope that both nations can engage in a head-to-head competition on the field, delivering a splendid match for spectators.”

On the day of the event, thousands of local residents from Malaysia participated in the activity. They inscribe their most heartfelt wishes for the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in both Chinese and English upon postcards and cast them into the “Asian Games Letterboxes”. This event will further extend its reach to locations such as Japan and Macau, China. Among the participants, fortunate individuals will have a chance to win tickets to the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.

The Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 serves not only as the pinnacle stage for athletic competition in Asia but also as an important platform for diplomatic, cultural, and economic exchanges. Outstanding athletes from various Asian countries and regions will contribute to a splendid display of sporting excellence. Moreover, the gathering of countries in Hangzhou will create a beautiful scene of unity and friendship, shaping a stable global order.

Athletes from various countries, traveling from afar, arrive in Hangzhou not only with a resolute determination to excel but also with a mission of fostering friendly exchanges. The spectators from different places worldwide will shower these athletes with the most heartfelt applause.

Hashtag: #AsianGamesLetterbox

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
How Adaptive Reuse Transforms Communities // US to give Ukraine $1.25bn grant // Hamdan bin Zayed visits 2nd Liwa Date Festival and Auction // CDFI joins forces with UnionPay International to launch dual shopping privileges to revitalize retailing in Hong Kong and Macau // Historic Women’s Bill Clears Parliament, Opposition Wants Caste Sub-Quota // BingX Release new BRC20 token SATSUSDT onto trading platform // UK charges 5 with spying // BJP’s Duplicity On Women’s Bill Will Be Apparent At The Time Of Giving Tickets For LS Polls // Vietnam embassy celebrates National Day and 30th Anniversary of Vietnam-UAE ties // BJP Could Land In Trouble In 2024 Election On Women’s Reservation // ESG Achievement Awards 2022/2023 winners presented Practices in sustainable development highlighted and pioneers commended // The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Property and Facility Management Division Conference 2023 “Explored the Next Generation of Smart Property & Facility Management in Greater Bay Area” // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 23 Sep 2023 // Ajit faction’s disqualification plea against Sharad camp // Insult to parliament, says Congress // NFT collection ‘Pursuit’ sold out // ECO Clean Office and Helpling Join Hands to Revolutionise Home Services // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 22 Sep 2023 // Dubai ranks first in Arab world, fifth globally on Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index // Gehlot uses more derogatory words against Shekhawat //