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ESG Achievement Awards 2022/2023 winners presented Practices in sustainable development highlighted and pioneers commended

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 September 2023 – Founded by the Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) and co-organised by the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA), the ESG Achievement Awards 2022/2023 (Awards) Ceremony Luncheon was held at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong today. The Awards celebrates the outstanding contribution of 59 winning organisations in promoting sustainable development, fulfilling social responsibilities and delivering excellent corporate governance under 9 awards categories.

ESG Achievement Awards has earned public recognition over the last two years, with keen participation from businesses and organisations from a broad spectrum of disciplines and sizes covering listed companies, non-listed companies and non-government/profit organisations. The Awards honours the hard work and achievements of organisations which have innovated and implemented good ESG practices. Themed “ESG Champions: Pioneering Sustainable Development” in its third edition, the Awards aims to celebrate businesses, individuals, and non-profit organisations who have integrated ESG practices at every level of their operation under 9 different categories. As companies with good ESG performance usually out-compete its peers, the “Outstanding Sustainability Dividend Award” has continued this year to recognise companies persistently delivering excellent corporate governance and sustainable development.

Guest of Honour of the Ceremony Mr Joseph Chan JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury of the Hong Kong SAR Government shared in his welcome speech, “Hong Kong, with its open and internationalised market market, robust infrastructure, a regulatory regime aligned with major overseas markets, the rule of law, and a rich pool of professional talents, not only has the potential, but also the responsibility to lead the region in green finance. As an international financial centre, Hong Kong is already leading on various leagues’ tables in the region, including arranging Asian international bonds, insurance density, scale of asset and wealth management business, as well as offshore RMB liquidity pools and payments. Therefore, Hong Kong is wellpositioned to be the premier green finance centre of Asia.”

Mr Paul Pong, Co-founder of IESGB said, “COVID-19 epidemic has highlighted the significance of ESG. Increasingly more businesses and investors have recognised and embraced ESG. This has gradually turned into a major business norm. Yet many institutions are still at an exploration stage. Winners of the ESG Achievement Awards possess practical experience and successful cases in sustainable development, and have set exemplars for other companies to set their foot in it. I take this opportunity to thank all winners for their contribution and congratulate them on their achievement.”

Mr Vincent Pang, Chairman of the Awards’ Jury Panel mentions, “The Awards has received enthusiatic response this year with high number of outstanding contesting entries, presenting challenges to the selection process. The rising number of entries is an encouraging testament of ESG practices in the community. I look forward to the participation from more diverse industries and organisations in the future, which will induce great success of ESG development in Hong Kong.”

IESGB is devoted to driving and innovating the delivery of ESG commitment by businesses and stakeholders. This year the Awards has continued to receive generous support from its ESG Data Partner Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited. IESGB aims for this annual awards to be a platform for leaders and industry professionals from various industries to establish themselves as frontiers, as well as achieve compelling ESG results through the exchange of experience and practices. IESGB looks forward to more participation from businesses in the next edition, and will work with the Government to promote ESG in the community.

Results of the ESG Achievement Awards 2022/2023:

Honorary ESG Pioneering Organisation Award
CarbonCare InnoLab Winner
Golden Age Foundation Winner
Outstandinga Sustainability Dividend Award
Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited Winner
Kerry Logistics Network Limited Winner
Sino Land Company Limited Winner
ESG Benchmark Awards
Henderson Land Development Company Limited Diamond
Café de Coral Holdings Limited Diamond
Kerry Properties Limited Diamond
Link Asset Management Limited Platinum
Sino Land Company Limited Platinum
Fosun International Limited Silver
Kerry Logistics Network Limited Silver
Techtronic Industries Company Limited Silver
ESG Benchmark Awards
Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility
Link Asset Management Limited Winner
Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility
Henderson Land Development Company Limited Winner
Kerry Properties Limited Winner
Outstanding Performance in ESG Governance​
Café de Coral Holdings Limited Winner
Outstanding ESG Awards (Listed Company)
Henderson Land Development Company Limited Diamond
HKR International Limited Platinum
Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited Platinum
Analogue Holdings Limited Platinum
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group LTD. Platinum
Guotai Junan International Platinum
KE Holdings Inc. Platinum
Haitong International Securities Group Limited Platinum
Xtep International Holdings Limited Platinum
Wang On Properties Limited Gold
Yau Lee Holdings Limited Gold
Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited Silver
North Asia Strategic Holdings Limited Silver
Outstanding ESG Awards (Non-Listed Company)
Chinachem Group Diamond
AXA Hong Kong and Macau Platinum
Leo Paper Group (Hong Kong) Ltd. Platinum
Superpower Pumping Engineering Co., Ltd. Gold
Nixon Cleaning Company Limited Gold
Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited Gold
FTLife Insurance Company Limtied Gold
Crown Gas Stoves (Holdings) Company Limited Gold
Yung Kee Restaurant Group Limited Silver
TOJOY Shared Holding Group Co., Ltd. Silver
Outstanding ESG Awards (NGO/NPO)
Hong Kong Housing Society Diamond
Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong Platinum
The Harbour School Platinum
Ocean Park Hong Kong Gold
Outstanding ESG Product and Service Awards
Llewellyn and Partners Company Limited Distinction
Criteria set by Funds Manager-Distinguished ESG Company
Sino Land Company Limited Distinction
Henderson Land Development Company Limited Distinction
Analogue Holdings Limited Merit
Best Sustainable Vision Award
Sino Land Company Limited Distinction
ESG Learning and Development Award
Sino Land Company Limited Merit
Aqua Green Limited Merit
ESG Innovative Project Award
Sino Land Company Limited Distinction
Henderson Land Development Company Limited Distinction
Yau Lee Holdings Limited Distinction
Chinachem Group Merit
Analogue Holdings Limited Merit
Link Asset Management Limited Merit
ESG Elite Award
Value Partners Distinction
TOJOY Shared Holding Group Co., Ltd. Merit

For more information on the ESG Achievement Awards 2022/2023, please visit www.iesgbawards.org.
For the Awards Presentation Ceremony images, please click HERE.

Hashtag: #IESGB

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About IESGB

Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organisation. Its endeavors is to elevate stakeholders’ awareness and knowledge towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in all industry sectors. By organising Environment, Social and Governance relevant trainings and events, IESGB hopes to lead and strengthen the ESG standards and development across Hong Kong.

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