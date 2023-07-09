logo
Just in:
Spackman Entertainment Group Set To Release Upcoming Action Film, A MAN OF REASON, On August 15 In Korea // Bybit CEO Announces Seamless Fiat Integrations in Keynote Address // MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the participation of prominent international experts // China, Others Grappling With Understanding Meaning Of Wagner Group Revolt // IHiS Inks MOU with Microsoft to Deepen Collaboration and Trailblaze Generative AI and Cloud Innovation in Healthcare // Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023 // Rahul Gandhi has chronic habit to defame others: BJP // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 09 Jul 2023 // Ultimate court that of people, asserts Rahul’s counsel // Youth hold keys to a brighter future: President of Aladdin Project // Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, official says // TCL Launches AAT Inverter+ Refrigerators in Philippines as Part of “Health Is Premium” Campaign // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 08 Jul 2023 // Aaditya Thackeray claims Shinde asked to resign // Opposition Conclave At Patna Achieved Success Due To Astute Handling By Nitish Kumar // Gujarat High Court Has Made A Mockery Of Justice In Rahul Gandhi Case // Washing feet not enough for tribal’s humiliation: Digvijaya // Alibaba Pictures’ “Lost in the Stars” Emerges as Summer Box Office Sensation in Resurgent Chinese Film Market // Modi Government Disrupts Employers’ And Workers’ Organisations // The Future Of India Depends On Quality Of Its Education System //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaThe Future Of India Depends On Quality Of Its Education System
India
0 likes
35 seen
0 Comments

The Future Of India Depends On Quality Of Its Education System

By Girish Linganna

Narendra Modi, India’s Prime Minister, recently visited the White House representing one of the world’s rapidly growing major economies. With an annual growth rate of 6%, India is currently the fifth-largest economy globally. The country’s technology industry is thriving, and there is a significant focus on renewable energy with widespread installation of solar panels. India’s attractiveness to multinational companies is evident as Goldman Sachs recently held a board meeting there.

ADVERTISEMENT

As developed countries and China face aging populations, India’s substantial youth population, with around 500 million individuals under the age of 20, should serve as an additional driving force. However, despite India’s highly educated elite who excel academically, the majority of the population still lacks quality education. This situation poses a risk to India’s economic progress as unskilled and unemployed young people may hinder its development.

India has made progress in enhancing services for its impoverished population. The government has implemented digital initiatives that simplify banking access and the distribution of welfare payments. In terms of education, significant investments have been made in infrastructure. Previously, only a third of government schools had handwashing facilities, and electricity was available in only about half of them. However, these numbers have improved, with approximately 90% of government schools now equipped with both. Additionally, India has established close to 400 universities since 2014, resulting in a 20% increase in enrolment in higher education.

However, despite efforts to improve school infrastructure and increase enrolment, India is struggling to ensure that its students acquire essential skills. Prior to the pandemic, less than half of India’s ten-year-olds were able to read a simple story, even though they had spent several years attending school. In comparison, the literacy rate among ten-year-olds in America was 96%. The situation has worsened due to prolonged school closures lasting over two years.

There are various reasons for this situation. The overcrowded curriculum leaves insufficient time for teaching fundamental subjects like math and literacy. As a result, children who struggle with these basics often struggle to learn other subjects. Teachers are inadequately trained and lack proper supervision, as evidenced by a significant absence rate among staff in rural schools, according to a large-scale survey. Additionally, officials occasionally assign teachers unrelated tasks, such as conducting elections or enforcing social-distancing rules during the pandemic.

Due to these challenges, a significant number of families have opted to enroll their children in private schools, which educate approximately 50% of all Indian children. Although these private schools are cost-effective, they often do not deliver improved outcomes. There have been optimistic expectations that India’s technology industry could bring about an educational revolution. However, relying solely on technology for education poses risks. In recent weeks, Byju’s, India’s largest ed-tech firm that claims to educate over 150 million individuals globally and was previously valued at $22 billion, has experienced a significant decline in valuation due to financial difficulties and statutory issues.

It is increasingly crucial to address the issues in government schools, making it imperative for India to allocate more funds towards education. The previous year witnessed education outlays at a mere 2.9% of GDP, which falls below international benchmarks. Simultaneously, there is a need to revamp the education system by drawing inspiration from successful models in other developing Asian countries.

According to our findings, Vietnamese students have consistently outperformed their counterparts from wealthier nations in international exams for the past decade. Surprisingly, despite spending less time in formal classroom lessons, including homework and additional study, Vietnamese students excel. Furthermore, they also contend with larger class sizes. The key distinction lies in the better preparation, experience, and accountability of Vietnamese teachers, who face consequences if their students fail to meet expectations.

India can make progress by improving its education system, but this requires strong leadership. First, it should focus on accurately assessing students’ learning outcomes, which means politicians must stop disregarding data that doesn’t reflect well on their policies. Additionally, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party should refrain from removing concepts like evolution from textbooks or distorting historical facts to appease Hindu nativists. These distractions only hinder progress. While India is investing in infrastructure like roads, technology campuses, airports, and factories, it must also prioritize developing its human capital. (IPA Service)

 

The post The Future Of India Depends On Quality Of Its Education System first appeared on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
India
India
Just in:
Washing feet not enough for tribal’s humiliation: Digvijaya // Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023 // TCL Launches AAT Inverter+ Refrigerators in Philippines as Part of “Health Is Premium” Campaign // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 09 Jul 2023 // Abdullah bin Zayed, Kosovo Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations, UAE provides 25 million euros to establish a new hospital for children in Kosovo // Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, official says // Supreme Court To Examine Key Question About Privacy In Upcoming Case // Aaditya Thackeray claims Shinde asked to resign // Pump Up The Adrenaline With iShopChangi’s Mega Brands Festival — Up To 80% Off Sitewide // Opposition Conclave At Patna Achieved Success Due To Astute Handling By Nitish Kumar // Former U.S. Officials Hold ‘Secret’ Talks With Russia To End Ukraine War // Spackman Entertainment Group Set To Release Upcoming Action Film, A MAN OF REASON, On August 15 In Korea // MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the participation of prominent international experts // Ruling BJP Gets Battle-Ready For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections // The Future Of India Depends On Quality Of Its Education System // Gujarat High Court Has Made A Mockery Of Justice In Rahul Gandhi Case // Rahul Gandhi has chronic habit to defame others: BJP // BingX Announces Support for Polygon (MATIC) Network Upgrade and Hard Fork on July 11th, 2023 // China, Others Grappling With Understanding Meaning Of Wagner Group Revolt // Alibaba Pictures’ “Lost in the Stars” Emerges as Summer Box Office Sensation in Resurgent Chinese Film Market //