The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2023

“Mapping the Future of Built Environment: The Roles of Quantity Surveyors”

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 October 2023 – The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) Quantity Surveying Division hosted the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2023 (the Conference) at the Royal Plaza Hotel today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Themed “Mapping the Future of Built Environment: The Roles of Quantity Surveyors” this year, the Conference gathered over 240 professionals, practitioners and scholars across government departments, statutory bodies, private sectors and academia to share their experience and exchange insights on the latest developments and challenges of quantity surveyors in the built environment. Ms Winnie HO Wing Yin, JP, Secretary for Housing of the HKSAR Government, attended as the Guest of Honour and delivered a keynote speech.

Quantity Surveying Division is one of the six divisions of the HKIS and has the largest number of members. The division has adhered to the spirit of excellence for many years. This is attributed to the members being trained as construction cost consultants, equipping them with expert knowledge in construction costs, values, finance, contractual arrangements and legal matters in the construction discipline.

With the increasing demand for manpower and professionals in the construction industry and the advancement of technology, the role of Quantity Surveyors has taken on new dimensions, reaching far beyond the traditional boundaries of cost estimation and project management.

Ms Winnie HO Wing Yin, JP, Secretary for Housing of the HKSAR Government, mentioned in her keynote speech, “As Hong Kong experiences a surge in development demands, the stakeholders in the construction industry, including Government departments, consultant firms and construction companies, should seize this golden opportunity to leverage the edges of innovation and technology for a brighter future. Thanks to HKIS QSD as a key partner in the surveying professions leading to the industry continuously excelling towards the well-being of the built environment in Hong Kong.”

Featured eight reputable speakers, this Conference explored the emerging trends and prospects of the quantity surveying industry from comprehensive and professional perspectives, such as digitalisation, decarbonisation and sustainability, procurement and contract strategies, and construction disputes and resolution. It aroused proactive discussion and idea exchange among the participants.

The Conference aims to inspire the industry stakeholders to seize the opportunities and delve into the evolving roles of Quantity Surveyors in shaping the future of the built environment.

Sr Paul WONG Kwok Leung, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, noted in his welcome speech, “In this fast-changing new era, Quantity Surveyors are pivotal in guiding the trajectory of development and ensuring the seamless integration of innovation, efficiency and responsible practices. I believe that through our concerted efforts, the surveying profession in Hong Kong will continue to thrive.”

Sr Sunny CHOI Shing Lam, Chairman of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division, mentioned the importance of idea exchanges between different generations in his opening speech, “This Conference invited young surveyors as moderators to foster a dynamic exchange of ideas. We aspire to inspire more young talents to join the Quantity Surveying profession and contribute to its growth.”

Sr Amelia FOK Ching Yin, Organising Committee Chairman of the Conference stated in her closing remarks, “Through this Conference, we aspire to equip our fellows with well-rounded skills and knowledge, fortifying their professional competence and propelling the advancement of our industry. We are glad to have over 240 professions engaged in this Conference and collectively shape the future of our profession”.

List of speakers (in order of speech delivery)

Ms Winnie HO Wing Yin, JP, Secretary for Housing of the HKSAR Government (Guest of Honour) (Keynote Speech) Sr Katherine LEUNG Oi Kwan, Assistant Director (Quantity Surveying), Architectural Services Department of the HKSAR Government. Sr Andrew LAM Ching Wah, Assistant Director (Project) 2, Housing Department of the HKSAR Government. Sr Ling LAM, Managing Director, Rider Levett Bucknall Limited Sr Anderson LEUNG Tak Ming, Director of Works and Contracts, Urban Renewal Authority Sr Amen TONG Yuen King, General Manager, Contracts (Third Runway), Airport Authority Hong Kong Sr Raymond AU Koon Shan, Principal Projects Commercial Manager, MTR Corporation Limited Sr CHEUNG Kwok Kit, Partner (Litigation and Dispute Resolution), Deacons Sr YEUNG Man Sing, Partner, Li & Partners

List of speakers and topics are downloadable here

Conference booklet is downloadable here

High-resolution event photos are downloadable here

Photo Caption:



001 Ms Winnie HO Wing Yin, JP, Secretary for Housing of the HKSAR Governmentwas invited as the Guest of Honour. 002 Sr Paul WONG Kwok Leung, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors delivered the welcome speech. 003 Sr Sunny CHOI Shing Lam, Chairman of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division delivered the opening speech. 004 Sr Paul WONG, President of the HKIS (2nd right), Sr Sunny CHOI, Chairman of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division (left) and Sr Amelia FOK, Organising Committee Chairman (right) presented memento to Ms Winnie HO Wing Yin, JP (2nd left). 005 Sr Amelia FOK Ching Yin, Organising Committee Chairman of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2023 delivered closing remarks. 006 The Conference gathered over 240 industry professionals to attend in person at the Royal Plaza.

Hashtag: #HKIS #Surveyors #Surveying #QuantitySurveying #technology #sustainability #decarbonisation #digitalisation #procurement #contractstrategy #constructiondisputes #smartcity #BIM #IoT

https://www.linkedin.com/company/hkis1984

https://www.facebook.com/hkisofficial

https://www.instagram.com/hkis.surveyors/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) is the only surveying professional body incorporated by ordinance in Hong Kong. As of 21 October 2023, the number of members reached 10,874, of which 7,767 were corporate members, 55 were associate members and 3,052 were probationers and students. The HKIS works include setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing codes of ethics, determining requirements for admission as professional surveyors, and encouraging members to upgrade skills through continuing professional development.

The HKIS has an important consultative role in government policy making and on issues affecting the profession. We have advised the government on issues such as building safety and unauthorized building works, problems of property management, town planning and development strategies, construction quality, construction costs and housing problems. We have also issued guidance notes on floor area measurement, real estates valuation and land boundary survey, etc.