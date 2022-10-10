The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council: Malaysia Transforms Heart Care With Emerging Technologies & Treatments

Malaysian cardiac institutes are raising the bar with their latest innovative breakthroughs, opening doors for more promising outcomes.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 10 October 2022 – In conjunction with World Heart Day, Malaysia is strengthening its reputation as the Cardiology Hub of Asia. The country is currently home to 52 centres of cardiac excellence, many of which have made great strides with the introduction of new diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, as well as notching numerous achievements, such as being the first outside of the US to implant a Micra AV pacemaker and the only transmission site in South-East Asia for complex percutaneous coronary intervention at the CTO Live Aid.

Taking the reins is the renowned National Heart Institute (Institut Jantung Negara or IJN), which is regarded as one of the best in Asia.

“We are the first in ASEAN to debut the POLARx Cryoablation System, which improves treatment outcomes of atrial fibrillation and reduces procedure time, as well as treating 100 patients with Micra AV, among others. At our helm is a dedicated team working together to improve the quality of cardiovascular health for all our patients,” said Datuk Dr. Aizai Azan bin Abdul Rahim, Group CEO of IJN.

The rapid evolution of cardiac imaging techniques, including 3D echocardiography and cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), has been central in the diagnosis of many cardiovascular diseases.

“Cardiac MRI gives us detailed information that can’t be obtained from an echocardiogram or angiogram. It helps to detect blockages in the coronary arteries, and looks at what’s happening in the muscle, blood vessels and blood clots to determine the risk of heart attacks,” said Dr. Muhammad Imran bin Abdul Hafidz, Consultant Cardiologist at Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

The advent of more minimally invasive procedures has also helped improve outcomes while optimising patient recovery.

“Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) is the most common type of open-heart surgery, and it comes with a set of risks. However, with minimally invasive bypass surgery, the risk is much lower. This will definitely benefit higher risk patients, especially those with severely damaged hearts, diabetes or kidney failure,” said Dr. Eng Ji Bah, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon at Island Hospital.

With a focus on patients with Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), Cardiac Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur (CVSKL) utilises Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) technology, which generates a detailed image of the heart blood vessels and gives cross-sectional views of the artery using sound waves, providing invaluable information on the nature of blockages or compositions within the heart.

“With IVUS, doctors can see the final stent expansions clearly, lowering the risk of post-procedure problems and improving long-term outcomes,” said Datuk Dr. Rosli Mohd Ali, Consultant Cardiologist at CVSKL.

Today, as the country continues to boost its expertise to enhance patient experience, Malaysia Healthcare is committed to providing a safe and trusted healthcare experience to all healthcare travellers right from the start. A dedicated Call Centre and Concierge & Lounge service for healthcare travellers is available at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2), and Penang International Airport (PIA). Among others, healthcare travellers will be greeted upon arrival at the airport and escorted through fast-track immigration clearance (upon early notification).

“With the myriad of world-class hospitals that are renowned for their cardiac care excellence, Malaysia is strongly positioned to ensure that healthcare travellers are assured of easy access to top-notch heart care at competitive rates,” said Mohd Daud Mohd Arif, Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC).

For more information on Malaysia Healthcare and its services, please visit https://malaysiahealthcare.org/.

Hashtag: #TheMalaysiaHealthcareTravelCouncil

About The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country’s healthcare travel scene. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry under the brand “Malaysia Healthcare” with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination.