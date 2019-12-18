The Saudi Aramco IPO idea that was a winner: But what next?

I had recommended buying the Tadawul ETF iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia (symbol KSA on NYSE) on November 30 to benefit from the post-IPO surge in the price of the Saudi Aramco IPO shares on the Tadawul. This tactical trade was a beauty even before Saudi Aramco shares soared 20% on its Thursday December 12 to peak at 38.7 Saudi riyals (SAR). As I expected, the shares closed limit up twice on their debut in Riyadh, thanks to the sheer size of the oversubscription bid, goosed by government sanctioned leverage to 5 million Saudi retail investors and corporate/family offices.

While Saudi Aramco has beaten China’s Alibaba as the largest listing in history, I would not chase the IPO at a valuation of almost $1.96 trillion as I write. Speculative manias goosed by millions of capital markets illiterate retail investors, flush with high octane bank leverage (2 for 1 for state owned oil company trading at 24 times earnings? Please) rarely end well. I remember the mass hysteria/frenzy that greeted Dana Gas, Salama Insurance, Tamweel, Amlak and so many other UAE IPO’s in the 2004 – 2006 bubble era – none of them ended well for buy and hold investors. In fact, in the past decade, every IPO deal in the UAE I know is down 50 – 90% from its offer price. The point of maximum euphoria for leverage punters is also the point of maximum danger for investors. Get real, book profits – while you can.

I acknowledge the Saudi Aramco IPO is unlike all the Mickey Mouse deals that have gutted investors wealth all over the Gulf (what happened to the retail blind pool that acquired the Cheeky Monkey food chain in Dubai?) but I cannot abandon my philosophy on risk management. Why?

One, as Godzilla insisted, size matters. Saudi Aramco reflects history’s biggest geological windfall, The Prize, that generated $111 billion in net profits for the kingdom in 2018 alone.

Two, the success of the Saudi Aramco IPO is inextricably intertwined with the Saudi Crown Prince’s Vision 2030 program for the social/economic transformation of the kingdom. So it is certain that the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will buy shares on any major selloff, as PIF did after every economic/political shock to hit the Tadawul exchange since 2017. It is no coincidence that Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Saudi Aramco, is also the chief executive officer of the PIF and a direct report to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Three, bankers estimate that 75% of the free float (a mere 1.5% of Saudi Aramco’s 200 billion share count) are held by Saudi retail/corporate investors, who will not sell for obvious reasons. The participation of global energy specialist fund managers in Wall Street and the City of London I respect, who are the most fastidious about valuation and governance, is almost non-existent in this deal. Non Saudi investors tend to be the sovereign wealth funds of Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, China and Russia, who will not risk their diplomatic relations with the kingdom by flipping their shares.

Four, even though the market capitalization of Saudi Aramco is $1.96 trillion on Tadawul, these domestic leverage/international political complexities and the miniscule free float tells me that this is not a natural or sustainable valuation or market price.

Five, does Saudi Aramco deserve this stratospheric valuation premium in the stock market? It is now worth more than double all the fabled Seven Sisters oil and gas supermajors combined! Unquestionably, no. True, its cost of oil and gas drilling/production is the lowest in the world and below anything Exxon, Chevron, Total, BP and Shell can boast. Yet 24 times earnings and a dividend yield of 3.6% is a nosebleed valuation premium when BP trades at 10 times earnings and a dividend yield of 6.9% at a time of asset sales, restructuring and new project growth.

There are several reasons why the world’s most powerful investment banks were unable to generate interest in Saudi Aramco at the $2 trillion valuation sought by the Royal Court in Riyadh. One, after the disasters in the Petrobras and Chinese state energy IPO’s a decade ago, global fund managers avoid state owned oil and gas companies like the plague. These deals are unquantifiable, unknowable, geopolitical risk puppies.

Saudi Aramco, the House of Saud and the Saudi government are all impossible to risk assess, let alone risk manage even for insiders. Governance is yet another dimension in which GCC companies simply do not meet basic international norms, as investors and bankers in the Gulf have learnt the hard way for decades during my adult life in the Middle East capital markets. I wonder how many billion dollars in market value and bank loans will have to be written off now that the promoters of Drake and Skull (one public deal only) looted from their contracting empire.

Has the Dubai regulator given a credible explanation to the financial world how Abraaj Capital, a bastion of crime, theft, embezzlement and self-dealing, could simply vaporize after trying to steal from global investors like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the IFC/World Bank? I am a professional investor in the Gulf since the mid-1990’s and I cannot fathom the governance norms or corporate/bank balance sheets or risk management protocols in this region. This is sad but true.

John Maynard Keynes’s argument that markets can stay irrational a lot longer than investors can stay solvent holds true for the Saudi Aramco IPO in the short run. Yet a valuation of $1.96 trillion for a state oil and gas colossus that has to fork out up to 85% of its revenues in royalties to the Saudi government if Brent rises to $100 a barrel is simply absurd to me.

As an investor in BP, I would stand to benefit from the full rise in the price of Brent as the company is owned by its shareholders, not the British (or any other) government, though it owns a strategic stake in Russia’s Rosneft, resurrected by the Kremlin from the dismembered carcass of Mikhail’s Yukos oil. BP shares (and revenues) would soar if Brent rose to $100 a barrel. That is not the case with Saudi Aramco as the revenue windfall would be taken by the Saudi state, not trickled down to shareholders.

The 98.5% Saudi state ownership and escalating royalties/tax regime makes Saudi Aramco uninvestible for me and most institutional investors I know. So it is important to let some other genius have the last 10% pop in a leveraged deal which go up like escalators but come down like demented elevators due to the existential logic of a tsunami of margin calls. So book profits on the IPO when you can, not sell when the margin clerks force you to.

There are other reasons to avoid the oil and gas sector, the worst performing sector on the S&P 500 index in 2019 and the entire decade. Energy is now a mere 4.25% weight on the S&P 500 index, less than the index weight of, say, Microsoft, let alone Apple. One of the world’s top energy economists told me at a Dubai lunch briefing that US shale oil and gas output could well rise to 18 million barrels a day from the current 12.9 MBD by 2024. Electric cars will gut the demand for fossil fuels. There is a structural supply glut in the global oil and gas market that not even Saudi Arabia or Russia can combat with OPEC plus output cuts ad infinitum.

On Wall Street, Big Oil is a target for climate change/environmental activists, as anathema a sector as Big Tobacco/Big Cancer. Can I envisage a world where Brent trades at $20 and oil/gas empires trade at valuation multiples of 5 or 6 times earnings? Absolutely, yes I can . After all, cable TV channels and auto legends like Daimler and Ford trade at joke, even single digit valuation multiples now. Can global oil majors lose 50% of their value on Wall Street if the grim supply/demand equations in the world crude oil markets play out to their logical conclusion in 2020? Yes – unquestionably. Can the same fate happen to Saudi Aramco or any listed, state owned oil and gas colossus in the world? Absolutely, yes.

Geopolitical risk to Aramco’s oil processing facilities in the Eastern Province, attacked by Houthi/Iran drone and missiles, remain elevated, even if they are glossed over by retail investors. State owned oil companies in high risk emerging markets trade at steep valuation discounts – Malaysia’s Petronas and China’s Petro-China trade below 10 times earnings.

The valuation discount of emerging market oil and gas companies is at a 30 – 40% discount to, say, the Seven Sisters while Saudi Aramco trades at a 50% premium! If Saudi long life reserves (controversial data), output curbs (OPEC mandated cuts for the swing producer?), governance and operating metrics are evaluated, I concluded Aramco was worth 1.1 trillion or a 7.4% forward dividend yield at $65 Brent. So, in my valuation paradigm, Saudi Aramco is overvalued by $800 billion on Tadawul now. So I book profits on the KSA exchange traded fund (ETF) and move into cash. The Tadawul is 2.6% of the Morgan Stanley MSCI Emerging Market Index, more than the weight of Mexico, Malaysia, Poland the Philippines but only mere 0.15% weight for active EM fund managers. So I conclude that the Tadawul is boosted by the mother of all leveraged bubbles and remember the nightmare of 2005/06 when the Saudi stock index plunged from 21,000 to 5,000. This is the endgame of all speculative manias goosed by state sanctioned bank leverage. Time, as usual will heal all wounds and gut all financial bubbles. That much, at least, is certain.

