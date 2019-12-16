How to Purchase Diamond Engagement Rings

(Source: https://pixabay.com/photos/ring-engagement-ring-love-rose-1665611/)

Buying engagement rings can be exciting and challenging at the same time. There are so many rings to choose from, and you don’t want to buy knock-offs. This is one of the most significant purchases you have to make so you don’t want to mess it.

You don’t get engaged every day, so when the time comes, you have to make it special with the perfect diamond ring. This ring symbolizes a lifetime commitment, and it is a precursor for marriage. With so many shops in the UAE selling diamond engagement rings, you will be spoilt for choice. This is why you have to visit several shops before making your final decision.

Why Many People Prefer Diamond Engagement Rings

Most folks purchase diamond engagement rings because this has been the tradition over many centuries. Diamond rings also have several advantages compared to other rings. A diamond is not only hard, but it withstands wear and tear for a lifetime. It maintains its original form forever. This is why antique diamonds are often re-circulated or reshaped into proportional sizes.

The value of diamonds is high worldwide. Both polished and rough diamonds have intrinsic value. When a diamond is cut, its value is determined by the carat, color, cut, and clarity. Diamonds do not degenerate, which makes them a safer and wiser investment.

How to Choose Diamond Engagement Rings

Purchasing an engagement ring is not very hard if you have a plan on how to approach this activity. The following steps will make choosing a diamond the simplest thing you’ve done so far:

Have a Budget

You don’t have to spend your entire salary just because you’re buying a diamond ring. Unlike diamond stud earrings, which you can easily buy, you need to consider your other expenses before purchasing a diamond ring. Once you decide how much you can put aside for an engagement ring, start saving early.

The 4Cs (Cut, Carat, Color, and Clarity)

You ought to understand the 4Cs when purchasing diamond rings in Dubai. Cut refers to the sparkle of the ring rather than its shape. Cuts are rated from excellent to poor. Oval or pearl-shaped diamonds are made within specific measures to allow light to interact with it for maximum shine.

During your shopping at jewellery shops in Dubai, you will hear carat several times. This refers to the size or weight of a diamond. An average diamond engagement ring is 1 carat. The more a diamond weighs, the more it costs.

When it comes to the clarity of your diamond, you ought to understand that even a perfect-looking stone might have flaws. These include tiny white or black flecks or natural lines that form in the diamond as it develops. These aspects determine the clarity of the stone. The most expensive diamond contains the least or no flaws.

When it comes to color, diamonds have different shades; however, the rarest are colorless. These are linked from D- which is colorless and the most expensive to z- which is yellowish. Other colors like pink and chocolate have become popular over the years. The more saturated the color, the more expensive and valuable the diamond.

Choosing the Perfect Shape

Although there are many engagement rings Dubai shops, you need to decide on a single ring. The shape you choose should reflect your style and personality. Round diamond rings are the most popular because they showcase the diamond’s brilliance effortlessly.

Oval-shaped diamonds complement long, lean fingers, while emerald rings with large facets display excellent clarity. The pearl one, which is a round-round marquise hybrid, looks nice and delicate when paired with a thin band. The marquise, which is long and tapered, shifts the focus to the carat size. The princess diamond, which has a wide, flat top and a pyramid shape makes your ring appear larger than its actual size.

Decide Where to Buy

You can easily buy items online like shoes; however, when it comes to jewellery, it is difficult to tell between a genuine stone and a knock-off. If you wish to use online resources, choose a reputable retailer.

Also, if you have a unique idea about the size and shape of the ring you desire, you can contact a private jeweler. This is not only cheaper, but you will also get a more personalized customer experience.

If you want a ring from a specific designer, you can visit shops and malls which display his work. This is one of the best ways to do your shopping because the attendant can advise you on the best, latest, and most valuable stones in the store. You also get to compare different diamonds and settle on one.

Buying an engagement ring can be as stressful as purchasing a house. You have to choose the one that is suitable for you on a budget. There are many options to choose when purchasing a diamond ring; however, the tips above make it easier to puck the best.

