Tia Lee Yu Fen, global C-pop star and fashion icon, continues to spearhead the female empowerment campaign at London Fashion Week

Tia Lee arriving at the David Koma FW23 runway show in a shimmering silver two-piece suit over bomber and boots from his collection

Seen wearing a variety of sleek and stylish outfits, Tia stole the spotlight with her dress sense and her message of female empowerment. She kicked off her discussion of the need for women to take their future into their own hands back in November 2022 when she launched a six-episode animation series in advance of releasing her blockbuster single “Goodbye Princess”.

Despite being a fashion icon and global C-pop star, Tia Lee has maintained an unwavering commitment to promoting her new initiative – the #EmpowerHer Campaign. She has even donated to four women-centric charities – Beats By Girlz, Women in Music, Daughters Of Tomorrow and Teen’s Key – to help further their missions helping women and girls all over the planet. She has also inspired a TikTok trend – known as the #EmpowerHerDance challenge – as 16 KOLs across 15 countries have spearheaded this and helped it attain a combined reach of 158 million followers.

Just as styles evolve in fashion, Tia has experienced the same kind of change – shedding the negative ‘women in entertainment’ style stereotypes. After a period of reflection, she has emerged as the true bright, confident and authentic Tia. This metamorphosis serves as the founding idea behind her #EmpowerHer Campaign, which seeks to inspire other women to venture down a similar path of self-discovery.

Official press materials:

